|
23.09.2020 18:00:00
Filing of Pernod Ricard’s FY20 Universal Registration Document
Regulatory News:
Press release – 23 September 2020
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) filed its FY20 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 23 September 2020 under number D.20-0821.
This document is available on the Company’s website www.pernod-ricard.com and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. It is also available at the Company’s registered office – 5, cours Paul Ricard – CS 50180 – 75380 Paris cedex 08.
The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:
- the Group’s FY20 consolidated financial statements;
- the FY20 statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;
- the related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;
- the FY20 management report including notably, social, societal and environmental information;
- the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
- information regarding internal control and risk management;
- the presentation of resolutions as well as draft resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 November 2020; and
- information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.
Shareholders’ agenda:
Q1 FY21 sales – Thursday 22 October 2020
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good Times from a Good Place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005630/en/
Nachrichten zu Pernod Ricard S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pernod Ricard S.A.mehr Analysen
|09.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.09.20
|Pernod Ricard buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.19
|Pernod Ricard overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.19
|Pernod Ricard Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.20
|Pernod Ricard Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Der Dow Jones zeigt am Mittwoch verhalten. In Asien war die Stimmung am Mittwoch überwiegend optimistisch.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}