Merko Ehitus AS
Filing a cassation appeal against the decision of the Latvian Competition Council

Merko Ehitus notified with a 26.01.2024 stock exchange announcement the Administrative Regional Court of Latvia did not satisfy the appeal of SIA Merks and AS Merko Ehitus and upheld the decision of the Latvian Competition Council.

Today, on 26.02.2024, SIA Merks and AS Merko Ehitus filed a cassation application to Latvian Supreme Court against the decision of the Latvian Competition Council. Merko Ehitus group continues to consider the views of the Latvian Competition Council regarding SIA Merks’ business practices to be unfounded in their entirety and is of the opinion that the Administrative Regional Court of Latvia did not sufficiently consider the arguments presented by the company.

Additional comments have been published in interim and annual reports, all materials have been available in the corresponding subsection of AS Merko Ehitus' website.

Merko Ehitus group remains committed to promoting and implementing ethical business standards and behaviour, as well as compliance with all applicable laws and regulations governing business practices. Any possible infringement of fair competition is in violation of the operating principles and values of the group.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.


pagehit