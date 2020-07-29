File your 2019 taxes before September to keep getting your benefit payments

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST/HST) credit need to complete their 2019 tax returns as soon as possible.

As of June, more than 1.9 million Canadians who were eligible in 2018 for the CCB or GST/HST credits have not yet filed their return or have not yet received an assessment for their return from the CRA. If you're one of these Canadians, you must file your taxes to continue to receive your benefits.

Filing as soon as possible will ensure you receive the right amount and that your payments continue beyond September 2020.

If you're unable to file, your estimated payments will stop in October and you may have to repay what you received in July, August, and September 2020.

Unsure about your eligibility to receive the CCB or the GST/HST credit? Please verify your status via My Account or MyBenefits CRA mobile app.

Need help filing?

Through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and The Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program in Quebec, community organizations are hosting free tax clinics where volunteers file tax returns for those who are eligible. To follow social distancing guidelines, many community organizations are now hosting free virtual tax clinics where a volunteer can help you file your return over the phone or by video conference.

Find a free virtual tax clinic in your area.

File online

If you're entitled to a tax refund, you will receive it faster when you file online. Use the CRA NETFILE and Refile services or Find a certified tax software you can use to file online, some of which are free.

Payment deadlines

The payment deadline for any tax amount owing on your 2019 income has been extended to September 30, 2020. Late-filing penalties or interests will not be charged if you file your return and make your payment by that date. For more information on the 2019 filing and payment deadline changes, please visit COVID-19: Income tax filing and payment deadlines.

Don't miss a payment!

Register for direct deposit. This is a fast, convenient, and secure way to receive your refund faster!

More information and resources

You can find more information on filing your taxes and available benefits and credits:

Get ready to do your taxes – Helpful information to start the return filing process

Doing Your Taxes – Step-by-step guide on completing your return

Canada Child Benefit

GST/HST credit

COVID-19: Benefits, credits and financial support

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency