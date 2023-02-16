|
17.02.2023 00:50:00
Figure Partners with NovaWulf to Provide Blockchain Technology Solutions for Proposed Celsius Reorganization
Partnership aims to address creditors' claims and build upon the substantial business opportunities at stake in this matter
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Celsius Network LLC ("Celsius"), in consultation with the official unsecured creditors committee (the "Committee"), announced that they have reached an agreement in principle with NovaWulf Digital Management, LP ("NovaWulf") to sponsor a proposed plan of reorganization in partnership with Figure Technologies, Inc. ("Figure") as its blockchain technology solution provider.
The proposed plan structure contemplates the transfer of Celsius' illiquid assets, including staked ETH and Celsius' loan portfolio, to a "NewCo" to be owned by certain of Celsius' creditors and managed by NovaWulf. The NewCo is expected to be a public reporting company initially 100% owned by Celsius creditors, with its common equity provided in a tokenized form that will trade on an alternative trading system administered by Figure Securities, Inc., an SEC-registered broker dealer, built on Provenance Blockchain. Provenance Blockchain is purpose-built for financial services, and has supported more than $12B in transactions. As part of the plan, NovaWulf has partnered with Figure to provide secondary trading and loan servicing services.
"We are excited to partner with NovaWulf to provide the technology infrastructure needed for this reorganization," said Mike Cagney, CEO and Co-Founder of Figure. "Our companies are very complementary, and we are both looking to do something transformational."
Figure has announced a series of partnerships over the past year including asset managers, Apollo, Hamilton Lane, and lenders Movement Mortgage, Guaranteed Rate, Synergy One and Homebridge.
About Figure
Figure is transforming financial services through blockchain, bringing speed, efficiency, and savings to consumers and institutions. Figure continues to unveil a series of blockchain firsts across the capital markets, investment management, and banking and payments sectors. Figure leverages the Provenance Blockchain for loan origination, servicing, financing, as well as private company stock management, fund registry, blockchain marketplaces and payments. The company was founded in 2018 by serial technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney, who also founded SoFi and built the company into a multi-billion-dollar business under his leadership as CEO. To learn more, please visit www.figure.com.
Press Contact: pro-Figure@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figure-partners-with-novawulf-to-provide-blockchain-technology-solutions-for-proposed-celsius-reorganization-301749443.html
SOURCE Figure
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
|Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
|Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Nestlé machte 2022 weniger Gewinn - Dennoch Dividendenerhöhung angekündigt
|Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
|Roche-Aktie und Novartis-Aktie uneinheitlich: Berufungsgericht in Frankreich hebt Bussgelder gegen Roche und Novartis auf
|Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
|Elon Musk erwägt Kryptozahlungen auf Twitter - Kurssprung bei Dogecoin
|Credit Suisse-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: CS verkauft wohl "Distressed Debt"-Portfolio
|Schwergewichte belasten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
|Commerzbank-Aktie springt hoch: Commerzbank freut sich über stärkstes Ergebnis seit mehr als zehn Jahren
|Krypto-Anleger in Kauflaune: Bitcoin steigt auf den höchsten Wert seit August
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwergewichte belasten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Donnerstag ins Minus. In Deutschland zeigten sich zum Handelsende positive Vorzeichen. Der US-Aktienmarkt schloss auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}