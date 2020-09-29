Fighting the spread of COVID-19 - A reliable test to determine infected persons before symptoms appear

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The President of Eurofins EnvironeX, Mr. Marc Hamilton, is very proud to announce that a reliable test to determine individuals infected by COVID-19 before symptoms appeared was developed by the Eurofins team in Denmark last spring. Today offered worldwide, this test is now available at Eurofins EnvironeX laboratories, located in Longueuil.

Studies have shown that this analysis detects the presence of COVID-19 in a given population, with a sensitivity proven to detect one infected person in a community of over 1,000. Indeed, regular and continuous monitoring of wastewater effluents can provide an early indication of an epidemic and assess whether it is progressing or declining.

According to the RMCCM Microbiologist and President of Eurofins EnvironeX, Marc Hamilton, the application of this new method has shown that the outbreak of the disease linked to COVID-19 can be detected 2 to 3 days before, thus allowing health authorities to anticipate and deploy actions to protect public health. «Wastewater analysis can be used as an additional tool to support Public Health Authorities in addition to any epidemiological studies already set up as an index of propagation », specifies the Microbiologist.

In closing, Mr. Hamilton added that this test is not only intended for all organizations likely to develop cases of COVID-19 within their community (ex: companies, factories, university campuses, retirement homes, hospitals, etc.), but it also concerns larger populations such as cities and their agglomerations, thus making it possible to detect, predict and monitor outbreaks.

ABOUT EUROFINS ENVIRONEX

In 2018, the EnvironeX Group joined the multinational Eurofins Scientific and became Eurofins EnvironeX, it is today the largest environmental and agrifood analysis laboratory in Quebec, bringing together more than 450 specialists and technicians, managers and professionals who annually carry out and manage more than two million microbiological and chemical analyses in the fields of the environment, the food industry, health and pharmaceuticals.

They are present in Quebec, with 6 branches (Longueuil, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Montreal, Saint-Bruno, Saguenay) and also in Ontario, with 4 branches (Ottawa, Kingston, Toronto and St-Catharines).

