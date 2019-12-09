Fight to Fame BMS Signs Deal With Top Crypto Exchange BKEX To List FF Token

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fight to Fame BMS has successfully signed a contract with BKEX, one of the top crypto exchanges in the world. BKEX is designated as the world 's first exchange to launch FF Tokens, and it is a highlight in the global cryptocurrency industry. This has caused many investment institutions in the global cryptocurrency industry to pay close attention to the cooperation between Fight to Fame BMS and BKEX.

BKEX, with a daily transaction volume reaching 1.8 billion U.S. dollars, is currently the world's first digital asset trading platform based on community consensus, which perfectly combines the high performance of a centralized exchange and the high reliability of a decentralized public chain, providing 85 types of digital currency trading services such as BTC, ETH, EOS, NEO to the world. Relying on the BKEX public chain, digital asset security storage, project crowdfunding, and asset issuance can be realised. At present, there are nearly 100 high-quality currencies traded on BKEX. Coin currency transactions, C2C transactions, mortgage lending, currency deposits and interest deposits, and current currency deposits have been opened; options, leverage, contracts and other functions will also be launched soon.

Fight to Fame BMS recently launched their first Asian office in Seoul, South Korea. They have continued to work with top companies in the region while also developing in Peru, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, the Middle East, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia and more than 10 other countries and regions. Fight to Fame is bringing sports players registration, competitions, decentralized voting mechanism using blockchain technology, and an action star reality show to help improve the relationship between fans and events and movies.

Fight to Fame BMS FF tokens, which will be used for their action star reality show, are limited for pre-sale in the mentioned countries and regions above. Over a period of months in some countries and regions, the price has grown by 133% in the over-the-counter market before it was even listed on a public exchange. This is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies in the global cryptocurrency market with a wide distribution range, a strong cooperation model and powerful manifestation of value space.

Fight To Fame is an innovation based on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency creating the world's first blockchain + sports + film business profit model, which is expected to set standards for films and events on a global scale. Thus, Fight to Fame aims to innovative interactive relations between athletes, movie producers and fans. The Fight to Fame BMS action star reality show FF token was issued and has been enthusiastically supported and actively held by investors from more than 50 countries and regions before being listed on an exchange. Now, with the exclusive deal with BKEX, one of the top crypto exchanges in the market, many more people have direct access to holding the FF Token.

Fight to Fame BMS aims to be the only action star producer in Hollywood. They are looking to build a new generation of world champions backed by innovative blockchain technology. Fight to Fame ambassadors include Roy Jones Jr, a seven time world champion, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Rigan Machado, and most recently Vietnam champion and Hollywood star, Cung Le. Fight to Fame global ambassadors are helping spread the word to fighters around the world to register on Fight To Fame's website to become part of the next reality show that will create new action stars.

