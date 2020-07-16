16.07.2020 03:33:00

Fifth Third/MB Financial (FITB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Fifth Third Acquisition of MB Financial; MB Financial Investors Receiving Fifth Third Shares Encouraged to Con...

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) ("Fifth Third" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On March 22, 2019, Fifth Third completed its merger with MB Financial, Inc. ("MB Financial").  MB Financial stockholders received 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock. 

If you received Fifth Third common stock in connection with the merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fifth-thirdmb-financial-fitb-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-the-fifth-third-acquisition-of-mb-financial-mb-financial-investors-receiving-fifth-third-shares-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301094485.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.56
6.68 %
The Swatch Grp 207.80
5.86 %
Lonza Grp 562.40
4.54 %
Adecco Group 46.86
2.85 %
CieFinRichemont 64.34
2.78 %
Givaudan 3’712.00
0.65 %
UBS Group 11.39
0.44 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.70
0.36 %
Geberit 487.00
0.29 %
Swisscom 496.60
-0.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.07.20
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
15.07.20
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktie aktuell: Dufry auf grünem Terrain
Apple-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Apple muss doch keinen Rekord-Steuerbetrag in Irland nachzahlen
Finanzaufsicht Bafin verdächtigt Wirecard-Ex-Chef Braun des Insiderhandels - Wirecard-Aktie sinkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones konnte am Mittwoch weiter zulegen. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB