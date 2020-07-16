|
16.07.2020 03:33:00
Fifth Third/MB Financial (FITB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Fifth Third Acquisition of MB Financial; MB Financial Investors Receiving Fifth Third Shares Encouraged to Con...
SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) ("Fifth Third" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.
On March 22, 2019, Fifth Third completed its merger with MB Financial, Inc. ("MB Financial"). MB Financial stockholders received 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock.
If you received Fifth Third common stock in connection with the merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
[click here to join this action]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fifth-thirdmb-financial-fitb-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-the-fifth-third-acquisition-of-mb-financial-mb-financial-investors-receiving-fifth-third-shares-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301094485.html
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones konnte am Mittwoch weiter zulegen. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}