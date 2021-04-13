 Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Preliminary Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’122 -0.5%  SPI 14’211 -0.3%  Dow 33’618 -0.4%  DAX 15’234 0.1%  Euro 1.0999 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’967 0.1%  Gold 1’745 0.7%  Bitcoin 58’360 5.7%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.2%  Öl 63.6 0.6% 

Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie [Valor: 930217 / ISIN: US3167731005]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.04.2021 19:58:00

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Preliminary Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Fifth Third Bancorp
35.44 CHF -0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that preliminary results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting held earlier today have indicated the following directors were re-elected:

  • Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, CEO, American Electric Power.
  • Evan Bayh III, senior advisor, Apollo Global Management.
  • Jorge L. Benitez, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.
  • Katherine B. Blackburn, executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.
  • Emerson L. Brumback, retired president and COO, M&T Bank.
  • Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp.
  • Linda Clement-Holmes, retired Chief Information Officer, The Procter and Gamble Company.
  • C. Bryan Daniels, co-founder and principal, Prairie Capital.
  • Mitchell S. Fieger, retired Chair and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Chicago).
  • Thomas H. Harvey, CEO, Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology, LLC.
  • Gary R. Heminger, retired CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
  • Jewell D. Hoover, retired senior official with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
  • Eileen A. Mallesch, retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.
  • Michael B. McCallister, retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc.
  • Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.

Preliminary results also indicated that Fifth Third shareholders ratified and/or approved the following:

  • The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent external audit firm for 2021.
  • By advisory vote, the Company’s executive compensation.
  • By advisory vote, determination that a shareholder vote on executive compensation practices will occur every one year.
  • The Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 Incentive Compensation Plan.
  • An amendment to the Fifth Third Bancorp Articles of Incorporation to eliminate statutory supermajority vote requirements.
  • An amendment to the Fifth Third Bancorp Articles of Incorporation to eliminate cumulative voting.

Fifth Third expects to file a Form 8-K with final voting results within four business days.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operates 1,134 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,397 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.”

﻿

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:57 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Microsoft mit Shopping-Offensive - profitiert auch die Aktie?
15:53 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:09 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
11:35 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
11:32 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
08:48 SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Milliardenschwerer Zusammenschluss: Veolia und SUEZ einigen sich auf Fusion - Aktien schiessen hoch
US-Börsen beenden Sitzung schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
US-Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Swisscom bringt mit Banken Referenzzinssatz für digitale Assets auf den Weg
Wisekey-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wisekey startet Plattform TrustedNFT.IO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit