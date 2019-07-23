Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend for MB Financial Series C Preferred Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced today that the Board of Directors of its wholly-owned subsidiary, MB Financial, Inc. (the "Company”), has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock”). This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each depositary share representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock, and is payable on August 26, 2019, to holders of record as of August 12, 2019.

About Fifth Third

