+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 00:38:00

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend for MB Financial Series C Preferred Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced today that the Board of Directors of its wholly-owned subsidiary, MB Financial, Inc. (the "Company”), has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock”). This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each depositary share representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock, and is payable on August 26, 2019, to holders of record as of August 12, 2019.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

02.01.19 Fifth Third Bancorp Equal weight Barclays Capital
04.09.18 Fifth Third Bancorp Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.18 Fifth Third Bancorp Equal weight Barclays Capital
25.10.17 Fifth Third Bancorp Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.10.17 Fifth Third Bancorp Underperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

