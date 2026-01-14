Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.01.2026 04:34:01

Fifth Third Bancorp And Comerica Receive Final Merger Approval; Deal To Close Feb. 1, 2026

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System approved the combination of the two companies. As a result, all material regulatory and shareholder approvals to merge have been received. The transaction is expected to close on February 1, 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

In October 2025, Fifth Third Bancorp and Comerica had announced an agreement under which Fifth Third would acquire the Texas-based financial services company in an all-stock deal valued at $10.9 billion.

