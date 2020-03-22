Fifth Third Announces Special Payment to Customer Service Employees

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that it is giving a special payment to employees who are providing essential banking services to customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Fifth Third will provide its customer service and other employees who work on site a special payment of up to $1000, which will be paid in $500 installments in April and May.

"Many of our banking center, operations and call center employees are coming to work while facing challenges related to childcare, transportation or general concern for their family’s well-being,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. "Our employees are making a real difference for our customers as we navigate this pandemic. We need to do the same for our employees and want to recognize how appreciative we are of their extraordinary service.”

Fifth Third has added enhanced cleaning measures to its offices to help safeguard employees and customers who visit banking centers. It also is continuing to adhere to guidelines from health officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control around social distancing and sanitation. The company also has created additional benefits to help employees through this situation. Fifth Third has moved many of its employees to work from home, but many in essential roles such as customer service representatives, bankers, call-center employees and others need to work on site to meet the needs of customers.

On Saturday, March 21, Fifth Third began temporary modifications to onsite banking services to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Banking center lobbies will remain open to serve customers by appointment only and will not be open for general access. Bankers will remain available and ready to help by phone. Customers who would like to meet with a banker in person can schedule an appointment on 53.com, the Bank’s mobile app or by calling their local banking center. Each banking center will also prominently display signage with assistance on how to schedule an appointment. Bank Mart® locations will remain open, but hours will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"Our banking centers are the face of our company for many customers,” Carmichael said. "That’s why we are committed to continuing to serve our customers at banking centers as best we can. While we have to temporarily adapt our banking experience to keep our customers and employees safe, we are working to ensure it remains as easy and convenient as possible to do business with us. We appreciate our customers’ understanding during these challenging times.”

Fifth Third recommends that customers continue to leverage all of the digital banking tools and resources for self-service banking and account access through mobile, online and voice banking services, as well as the Bank’s network of approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States.

Fifth Third is prepared to assist customers with their questions or concerns and has a dedicated support page available at 53.com as the first point of contact for all customers. Representatives are available at 800-972-3030 from Monday through Saturday. For Business Banking service, please call 877-534-2264 or email bbgsupport@53.com. Due to high demand, call wait times may be longer than normal and Fifth Third thanks customers for their patience as we navigate this situation together.

