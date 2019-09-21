|
Fifteen Non-Profit Organizations Raise Nearly $10,000 from Infinity Federal Credit Union's Fifth Annual Parking for a Purpose
BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinity Federal Credit Union (FCU), Maine's first credit union, donated its Downtown Bangor branch parking lot for local non-profit organizations to use for car parking fundraisers during this summer's Waterfront Concert series. In its fifth year, the program raised nearly $10,000 for area non-profit organizations.
President and CEO, Elizabeth Hayes announced these results from fundraising events:
The Innocent Spouse Project: $1,125
Bangor Humane Society: $370
Dexter Regional High School: $860
Dexter Recreation Department: $980
Girl Scout Troop # 1123: $520
Bangor Kiwanis: $838
BARN (Bangor Area Recovery Network): $900
The Dempsey Challenge: $715
Fire Forward: $200
Zachery's Project: $700
Camp Capellla: $525
United Way of Eastern Maine: $1,054
John Bapst High School (Football Program & Project Graduation 2020): $250
The Good Samaritan Agency: $560
Downeast Horizons: $210
The total for all participating agencies was $9,807.
"Infinity FCU is committed to making difference in the communities we serve." said Hayes. "'Parking For a Purpose' has grown tremendously since its inception in 2015. We are very proud of our partnerships with these non-profits and hope to include more organizations in 2020."
About Infinity Federal Credit Union
As Maine's first credit union, Infinity Federal Credit Union has been serving its members since 1921, initially as the Telephone Workers Credit Union of Maine, then as Telco of New England FCU. Infinity FCU is now community-based, available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor, Maine. Infinity FCU is a not-for-profit cooperative organization owned by its members and guided by the vision "We do banking differently to keep *you* a step ahead in life." For more information about Infinity FCU, please visit http://www.infinityfcu.com.
SOURCE Infinity Federal Credit Union
