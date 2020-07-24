+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020

Fife, Washington, Residents can Research SUVs and Crossovers Online

FIFE, Wash., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the first steps in the car-shopping process is doing research to figure out what model is the right choice. There is a multitude of different options out there on the market to choose from, to fit all manner of needs. In recent years, SUVs and crossover have grown increasingly popular, with even more options being introduced year after year.

Honda of Fife, an automotive dealership near Tacoma, is attempting to make this part of the process easier than ever for residents of the area. The dealership's staff has begun adding informative model research pages to its website so that shoppers can find many of the details that are important to them in one place while trying to decide which Honda vehicle might be the right choice for them.

For instance, one page looks at the 2020 Honda CR-V, a compact crossover that has established a good reputation for itself through the years. The page highlights some of the important specifications and features that shoppers might be interested in, such as its powertrain and cargo capacity. Another page focuses on the 2020 Honda Pilot, a traditional midsize SUV, shining light on many of the same aspects.

Residents of the area that might be interested in a 2020 Honda CR-V or Pilot can find all of this information on the dealership's website, http://www.HondaOfFife.com. Specific questions about either of these models can be directed to the sales team at 253-922-2673. Honda of Fife is located at 4301 20th St E in Fife.

 

SOURCE Honda of Fife

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Am Freitag prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

