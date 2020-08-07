Fiera Capital Corporation announces closure of the Fiera Capital Income Opportunities Fund

MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital"), the investment fund manager of the Fiera Capital Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), announced the closure of the Fund, effective on or about October 6, 2020.

This decision was made primarily as a result of the small number of unitholders and assets under management in the Fund.

Fiera Capital encourages unitholders of the Fund to consult with their advisors to understand the financial and tax implications of switching and redeeming their units and to determine the solution that best meets their individual investment needs and circumstances.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$171.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

