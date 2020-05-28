28.05.2020 11:15:00

FieldEdge Partners with Digital Silk to Redesign Digital Experience

FORT MEYERS, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FieldEdge (formerly dESCO), the leading field service management software provider in the U.S., is proud to announce that it has selected global digital agency Digital Silk to create a new, custom website that will improve the customer journey and ensure a consistent messaging aligned with a clear conversion funnel.

The new website will present FieldEdge's software products options through an improved design and customer journey implemented by Digital Silk and highlight the features needed by contractors in HVAC, the plumbing industry, electricians and locksmiths. The focus will be on the platform benefits which allow contractors to increase efficiency in the office and on the field.

Digital Silk's work will encompass the full build of a custom website that showcases FieldEdge's brand values and functionality in one streamlined place. The site will highlight all the features of FieldEdge software and the additional solutions the company provides like FieldEdge Payments and FieldEdge Flat Rate.

FieldEdge combines a deep 40-year history with the latest technology to create a powerful yet easy-to-use system. Accessible from anywhere and updated in real-time, FieldEdge connects every part of businesses and gives everyone on the team, from the field to the office, the information they need to succeed.

"FieldEdge provides the tools and features that growing and profitable service companies need for success," said Priscilla Choi, Marketing Manager. "A new, cutting-edge website will help show home service contractors the ways in which our software can be a valuable asset to their entire team and allow them to streamline every part of their business in one centralized place."

About FieldEdge:
FieldEdge, a subsidiary of Clearent LLC, is the leading provider of SaaS business management solutions to the home service market. FieldEdge has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase sales performance and workforce productivity by managing all aspects of their daily operations since 1980. FieldEdge, with offices in Fort Myers and Atlanta, is a hyper-growth software company with a startup culture that is backed by over 40 years of industry-leading knowledge. To learn more, visit fieldedge.com.

About Digital Silk:
Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement & measurable results.

 

SOURCE FieldEdge

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.46
3.17 %
CS Group 9.14
2.79 %
Lonza Grp 475.60
2.74 %
Roche Hldg G 340.90
2.65 %
Givaudan 3’401.00
2.10 %
SGS 2’228.00
0.91 %
Geberit 467.00
0.82 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.10
0.34 %
Swiss Re 67.80
0.30 %
UBS Group 10.43
0.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:07
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
07:59
Weekly Hits: Robotik und Drohnen – Zwei Megatrends in einem Paket / China – Internetkonzerne im Fokus
07:55
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
27.05.20
Bloomberg Markets: CME Tries Again to Make Three-Year Treasury Futures a Thing
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Ranibizumab die gesteckten Ziele - Aktie gibt dennoch klar nach
Trump droht sozialen Medien wie Twitter mit Schliessung - Twitter- und Facebook-Aktien geben ab
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS dennoch sehr fest: Greenpeace tadelt Schweizer Grossbanken für ihre Klimapolitik
SMI und DAX mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Beige Book: US-Notenbank geht von starken Belastungen für die Wirtschaft aus
Offensive Swisscom-Konkurrenz: Das ist das Ziel der überraschenden Partnerschaft von Sunrise und Salt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt zeigen sich im Donnertagshandel fester. In Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Donnerstag erneut uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB