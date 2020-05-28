FieldEdge Partners with Digital Silk to Redesign Digital Experience

FORT MEYERS, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FieldEdge (formerly dESCO), the leading field service management software provider in the U.S., is proud to announce that it has selected global digital agency Digital Silk to create a new, custom website that will improve the customer journey and ensure a consistent messaging aligned with a clear conversion funnel.

The new website will present FieldEdge's software products options through an improved design and customer journey implemented by Digital Silk and highlight the features needed by contractors in HVAC, the plumbing industry, electricians and locksmiths. The focus will be on the platform benefits which allow contractors to increase efficiency in the office and on the field.

Digital Silk's work will encompass the full build of a custom website that showcases FieldEdge's brand values and functionality in one streamlined place. The site will highlight all the features of FieldEdge software and the additional solutions the company provides like FieldEdge Payments and FieldEdge Flat Rate.

FieldEdge combines a deep 40-year history with the latest technology to create a powerful yet easy-to-use system. Accessible from anywhere and updated in real-time, FieldEdge connects every part of businesses and gives everyone on the team, from the field to the office, the information they need to succeed.

"FieldEdge provides the tools and features that growing and profitable service companies need for success," said Priscilla Choi, Marketing Manager. "A new, cutting-edge website will help show home service contractors the ways in which our software can be a valuable asset to their entire team and allow them to streamline every part of their business in one centralized place."

About FieldEdge:

FieldEdge, a subsidiary of Clearent LLC, is the leading provider of SaaS business management solutions to the home service market. FieldEdge has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase sales performance and workforce productivity by managing all aspects of their daily operations since 1980. FieldEdge, with offices in Fort Myers and Atlanta, is a hyper-growth software company with a startup culture that is backed by over 40 years of industry-leading knowledge. To learn more, visit fieldedge.com.

About Digital Silk:

Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement & measurable results.

