Field Effect Welcomes Barry McArthur as Director of Market Intelligence and Insights

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a rapidly expanding global cyber security company, is thrilled to announce Barry McArthur has joined the company as Director of Market Intelligence and Insights. McArthur will lead the company's engagement with the community of market influencers and industry analysts.

"We are pleased to welcome Barry to Field Effect as Director of Market Intelligence and Insights," said Matthew Holland, Field Effect's founder, CEO and CTO. "Barry has a strong record building and scaling global software companies through industry analysts' insights. We're happy to have him at the helm of our industry analyst program, informing the industry analyst community of our value proposition, market differentiation, successes, and vision for capturing new opportunities for growth."



In this capacity, McArthur will contribute to Field Effect's rapid growth by driving brand and solution awareness, recognition, credibility and shaping their long-term strategy based on the ever-evolving cyber security market dynamics.



"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to join Field Effect's team. I'm really looking forward to helping to bolster our industry analyst ecosystem and accelerate market awareness and recognition of our ability to meet both market demands and the long-term vision," said McArthur. "Field Effect is quickly establishing itself as a global player by simplifying the complexities of cyber security solutions. In this rapidly evolving market, prospects are relying on industry analysts' insights to guide them through the complexities of the decision-making process of solution selection. Unified incident detection and response strategies are foundational to the success of organizations undergoing critical technology transformation. Field Effect is empowering clients around the world to become trusted advisors for an end-to-end cyber security solution."



Field Effect has differentiated itself from other cyber security solutions providers with its holistic approach to cyber security. The company's flagship product Covalence is a complete end-to-end managed detection and response solution created especially for small and medium businesses (and priced for them) yet strong enough to protect the most complex networks in the world.

About Barry McArthur

Barry McArthur has extensive experience leading and growing industry analyst programs across global enterprise software providers. Most recently, he was Director of Global Industry Analyst Relations at Entrust, a global cyber security firm specializing in identity and data protection. During his six-year tenure at Entrust, Barry initiated the industry analyst program and successfully positioned Entrust in industry evaluations and market coverage and supported the organization's understanding of the evolving market dynamics, buyer requirements, and competitor capabilities. Prior to Entrust, he spent over a decade at Cognos and IBM in multiple roles including Analyst Relations, Office of Strategy and NPI (New Product Introduction). Barry has extensive international experience, pursuing post-graduate studies and work in Japan and other APAC countries.



About Field Effect

Field Effect believes businesses of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat monitoring and protection, incident response, security training, and consulting services are the result of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit www.fieldeffect.com



