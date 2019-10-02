Fides Honors Key Clients and Partners With Excellence Awards

ZURICH, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multi-bank connectivity and communications, today announced the recipients of its 2019 Client and Partner Excellence Awards.

Distributed in front of an audience of more than 150 Fides customers and partners from around the globe at the annual Fides Community Conference on Sept. 6, the awards recognize outstanding success within a range of key business areas. Head of Client Relations and Marketing Simon Kaufmann presented awards to winning company representatives, including:



Excellence in Customer Service Collaboration 2019 — W.P. Carey

Rapid Implementation Excellence 2019 — Werco Trade AG

Largest North American Bulk Payment Implementation 2019 — NBA Properties, Inc.

Mutual Customer Onboarding Excellence 2019 — Reval

Best TMS Partner 2019 — Sage

The awards ceremony wrapped up the agenda at the Fides Conference, which was held at SIX ConventionPoint in Zurich, Switzerland. During the full-day event, Fides executives presented updates on key trends in the payments and messaging space, Fides' business plans, product strategy and technology innovations. Attendees also heard from external speakers including Head of SWIFT Switzerland Cristina Rigo; Strategic Treasurer Founder & Managing Partner Craig Jeffery; Martin Walder, Manager Product Management Payments at Credit Suisse; and Partner Gudrun Schmid and Manager Michael Kappeler from Schwabe, Ley & Greiner on topics ranging from SWIFT gpi to the importance of exnovation in payments to ways to improve payment security and visibility.

"Our customers and partners are key to our success," said Kaufmann. "Successfully implementing multi-banking solutions is no easy task, and we are pleased to provide public recognition to a few of our clients and partners who have realized outstanding achievements."

Fides showcases its clients' success stories to help corporate treasurers learn how their peers are using multi-banking solutions, the challenges they have faced, and how they overcame those challenges to achieve success. It also highlights its diverse ecosystem of partners, which spans the entire treasury world.

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the global leader in multi-bank connectivity and transaction communications.

With the industry's largest bank connectivity network, Fides helps over 3,000 active clients communicate with more than 10,000 banks globally. Our geographic reach spans 170 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Committed to helping corporations optimally connect and interact with their banks for over a century, Fides' solutions deliver critical multi-bank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities that allow treasury and finance teams to easily, accurately and securely communicate with their banks through any possible channel such as SWIFT, EBICS, SFTP, APIs or any alternative network.

Press Contact: Please email marketing@fides.ch for all press inquiries

