Fidelity National Financial Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, will release first quarter 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021. A conference call will follow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 7, 2021. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial-in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2021, through May 14, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13718683.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

FNF-E

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301275233.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

