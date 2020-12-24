|
24.12.2020 19:33:00
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2020 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").
On December 18, 2020, Fidelity announced estimated 2020 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF (FCID), Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF (FCCQ), Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCQH) and Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (FCSB). Please be advised that the cash distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2020 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.
Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 29, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 31, 2020.
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.10857
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
0.19305
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
0.21112
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
0.12588
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
0.15136
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
0.10285
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
0.21766
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL
0.10902
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
0.11627
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
0.69698
31624M102
CA31624M1023
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
0.09198
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ
0.11334
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
0.10909
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ
0.11812
31623X109
CA31623X1096
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
0.27284
31642F105
CA31642F1053
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
0.05009
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.07927
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
-
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
0.12616
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
FCHH
0.12997
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
0.08717
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
0.09565
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
0.29177
31609U103
CA31609U1030
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV
0.22425
31647E103
CA31647E1034
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
0.23354
31646E104
CA31646E1043
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
0.23246
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
0.21114
31609W109
CA31609W1095
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO
0.08324
31649P106
CA31649P1062
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCMH
0.08614
31649R102
CA31649R1029
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
0.15330
31623V103
CA31623V1031
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG
0.10251
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $171 billion in assets under management (as at December 22, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
