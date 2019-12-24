|
24.12.2019 20:02:00
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2019 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").
On November 21, 2019 and December 18, 2019, Fidelity announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCLH). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 21, 2019 and December 18, 2019 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.
These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.
The ex-dividend date for the 2019 annual distributions is today, December 24, 2019. The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 27, 2019 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2019.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2019 ($)
CUSIP
ISIN
Annual capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2019 ($)
Annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2019
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
26.5144
31608M102
CA31608M1023
0.17752
0.66952%
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
26.0775
31645M107
CA31645M1077
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
25.2540
315740100
CA3157401009
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
27.0938
31644M108
CA31644M1086
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
26.2048
31644P101
CA31644P1018
-
-
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
25.3922
31623D103
CA31623D1033
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
28.3444
31608H103
CA31608H1038
0.15837
0.55873%
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL
30.3457
31647B109
CA31647B1094
0.71199
2.34626%
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
30.2884
31647N103
CA31647N1033
0.31577
1.04254%
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
27.3225
31624M102
CA31624M1023
0.01386
0.05073%
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
26.9846
31610C100
CA31610C1005
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ
30.7830
31647C107
CA31647C1077
0.02721
0.08839%
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
30.7050
31648J101
CA31648J1012
-
-
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ
29.1131
31623X109
CA31623X1096
0.04446
0.15271%
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
27.9302
31642F105
CA31642F1053
-
-
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
25.1467
31615L105
CA31615L1058
-
-
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
FCHH
25.2902
31615M103
CA31615M1032
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
25.0296
31608N100
CA31608N1006
-
-
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
24.8889
31644F103
CA31644F1036
0.00597
0.02399%
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
25.2122
31623G106
CA31623G1063
-
-
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $142 billion in assets under management (as at November 30, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
