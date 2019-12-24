24.12.2019 20:02:00

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2019 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").

On November 21, 2019 and December 18, 2019, Fidelity announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCLH). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 21, 2019 and December 18, 2019 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date for the 2019 annual distributions is today, December 24, 2019. The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 27, 2019 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2019.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2019 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Annual capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2019 ($)

Annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2019

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

26.5144

31608M102

 

CA31608M1023

 

0.17752

0.66952%

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

26.0775

31645M107

CA31645M1077

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

25.2540

315740100

CA3157401009

 

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

27.0938

31644M108

CA31644M1086

 

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

26.2048

31644P101

 

CA31644P1018

 

-

-

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

25.3922

31623D103

 

CA31623D1033

 

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

28.3444

31608H103

 

CA31608H1038

 

0.15837

0.55873%

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

30.3457

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.71199

2.34626%

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

30.2884

31647N103

 

CA31647N1033

 

0.31577

1.04254%

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

27.3225

31624M102

 

CA31624M1023

 

0.01386

0.05073%

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

26.9846

31610C100

 

CA31610C1005

 

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

30.7830

31647C107

 

CA31647C1077

 

0.02721

0.08839%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

30.7050

31648J101

 

CA31648J1012

 

-

-

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ

29.1131

31623X109

 

CA31623X1096

 

0.04446

0.15271%

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

27.9302

31642F105

 

CA31642F1053

 

-

-

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

25.1467

31615L105

 

CA31615L1058

 

-

-

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

25.2902

31615M103

 

CA31615M1032

 

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.0296

31608N100

 

CA31608N1006

 

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

24.8889

31644F103

 

CA31644F1036

 

0.00597

0.02399%

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

25.2122

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

 

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $142 billion in assets under management (as at November 30, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

