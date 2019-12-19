|
19.12.2019 01:10:00
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2019 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2019 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.
The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 31, 2019 to unitholders of record as of December 27, 2019 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 24, 2019, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Estimated
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.12711
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
0.16885
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
0.12998
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
0.11271
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
0.05868
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
0.12488
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
0.16308
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL
0.18856
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
0.18160
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
0.20525
31624M102
CA31624M1023
Semi-annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
0.13480
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ
0.10305
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
0.10094
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ
0.07915
31623X109
CA31623X1096
Semi-annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
0.14659
31642F105
CA31642F1053
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
0.18713
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
FCHH
0.00403
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.03905
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
0.04093
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
0.11464
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $142 billion in assets under management (as at November 30, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Aufschlag. Der deutsche Leitindex wies Verluste aus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich. In Asien notierten die Börsen mit verschiedener Tendenz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}