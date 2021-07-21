SMI 12’022 0.6%  SPI 15’471 0.7%  Dow 34’798 0.8%  DAX 15’423 1.4%  Euro 1.0825 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’027 1.8%  Gold 1’804 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’273 6.6%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.5%  Öl 72.2 5.1% 
21.07.2021 23:15:00

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of July 28, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 30, 2021.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian
High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.04989

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.07794

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.07827

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.06148

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.06165

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.10594

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.10894

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond
Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.11340

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond
ETF

FCSB

0.02775

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange


 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.03168

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB

0.04687

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global
Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG

0.03721

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.03620

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

0.04233

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at July 19, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:56 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:40 Meme-Aktien: AMC startet wieder durch
09:44 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen gesucht
09:07 SMI zeigt Reaktion
20.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
20.07.21 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie schliesst fester: FDA vergibt für Venclexta-Kombination Breakthrough-Therapy-Status
Novartis lässt im zweiten Quartal Corona-Belastungen mit deutlichem Gewinnplus hinter sich - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Wall Street schliesst erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Netflix-Aktie tief im Minus: Wachstum stockt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI beendet Sitzung über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit