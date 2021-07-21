Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs

|
21.07.2021 23:15:00
TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of July 28, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 30, 2021.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian
FCCD
0.04989
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD
0.07794
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUH
0.07827
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRR
0.06148
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRH
0.06165
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International
FCID
0.10594
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHY
0.10894
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHH
0.11340
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Short
FCSB
0.02775
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Systematic
FCCB
0.03168
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Core Plus
FCGB
0.04687
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global
FCIG
0.03721
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian
FCMI
0.03620
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Monthly
FCGI
0.04233
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at July 19, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI beendet Sitzung über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street wurden zur Wochenmitte Zuschläge beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich am Mittwoch freundlich. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}