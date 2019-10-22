|
22.10.2019 23:49:00
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, and Fixed Income ETFs
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the October 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, and Fixed Income ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of October 29, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 31, 2019.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCD
0.03002
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD
0.01729
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUH
0.01782
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRR
0.01646
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRH
0.02894
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International
FCID
0.08402
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Systematic
FCHY
0.07814
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic
FCHH
0.07811
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian
FCSB
0.04451
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic
FCCB
0.03539
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Core
FCGB
0.02089
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138.4 billion in assets under management (as at September 30, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt stand die Bilanzsaison im Fokus. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX zurückhaltend. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag schwächer. In Asien kamen Anleger allmählich aus der Deckung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}