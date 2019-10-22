+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 23:49:00

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, and Fixed Income ETFs

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the October 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs,  and Fixed Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of October 29, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 31, 2019.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.03002

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.01729

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.01782

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.01646

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.02894

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.08402

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield Bond
ETF

FCHY

0.07814

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield Bond
Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.07811

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian
Short Term Corporate
Bond ETF

FCSB

0.04451

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF

FCCB

0.03539

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Core
Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

0.02089

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

 

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138.4 billion in assets under management (as at September 30, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

