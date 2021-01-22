FIC, the CES 2021 Honoree, Intelligent AR HUD for Commercial Vehicle

TAIPEI, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, FIC (First International Computer) group focuses its core business in automotive electronic design, especially for car manufacturers and Tier 1, Tier 2 suppliers. After years of efforts, FIC has successfully developed full color laser beam scanning (FCLBS) technology for AR HUD product; and in early 2021, FIC was awarded as the CES 2021 Innovation Honoree. Mr. Alex Dee, the vice president of automotive electronic R&D department of FIC group, said: "many of the HUD products out there in the market today are built by applying TFT or DLP technology, and most of them will reduce the display clarity due to the influence of natural light, which will cause the driver's eyes to be tired easily and the projected images become blur in some way. FCLBS technology is mainly designed to prevent from direct sunlight affecting the projected images, and through the automatic sensing system to detect environment light source and automatically adjust the projection brightness during driving. It gives drivers the most comfortable, clearest and safest imaging effect from any weather while driving.

In recent years, augmented reality technology has evolved from 2D images to 3D projection, which is integrated into our real life environment, bringing people diverse and different life experience and convenience. Similarly, when AR technology is applied to our daily driving, all data information of vehicle will no longer be limited just to the digital instrument cluster, or the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which will integrate with traffic environment in 3D virtual projection and directly display information on the windshield in front of the driver's eyes, making driving safer and more convenient.

As the core technology of FIC AR HUD, FCLBS can still clearly project the AR images to 5-50 meters ahead on the road under strong sunlight, heavy rain and foggy situations, which becomes a new way of driver's safety navigation warning path while driving. In addition, eye tracking technology has been applied into the FIC augmented reality head-up display system, so it can automatically track on drivers' eyes and provide vehicle information like speed, navigation, traffic warning, forward collision detection, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition and other important warning signals on the windshields in order to assist the drivers pay more attention on the road instead of looking down on the cluster upon driving, which gives more safety and convenient driving experience.

At the same time, when these messages are displayed through AR technology, the virtual images and the real traffic environment are integrated in 3D in order to provide the driver with clearer, safer and more convenient driving experience; even through the combination with ADAS technology, the driver can quickly response to any sudden situation such as pedestrians, objects, blind spots and dead corners around the vehicle as being a traffic safety reminder.

Hence, Alex believes FCLBS will become a significant core patented technology of FIC for future HUD product design and widely be embedded into electric and commercial vehicles starting from 2023.

