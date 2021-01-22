SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0770 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’339 -13.6%  Dollar 0.8853 0.0%  Öl 56.2 1.0% 
22.01.2021 05:00:00

FIC, the CES 2021 Honoree, Intelligent AR HUD for Commercial Vehicle

TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, FIC (First International Computer) group focuses its core business in automotive electronic design, especially for car manufacturers and Tier 1, Tier 2 suppliers. After years of efforts, FIC has successfully developed full color laser beam scanning (FCLBS) technology for AR HUD product; and in early 2021, FIC was awarded as the CES 2021 Innovation Honoree. Mr. Alex Dee, the vice president of automotive electronic R&D department of FIC group, said: "many of the HUD products out there in the market today are built by applying TFT or DLP technology, and most of them will reduce the display clarity due to the influence of natural light, which will cause the driver's eyes to be tired easily and the projected images become blur in some way. FCLBS technology is mainly designed to prevent from direct sunlight affecting the projected images, and through the automatic sensing system to detect environment light source and automatically adjust the projection brightness during driving. It gives drivers the most comfortable, clearest and safest imaging effect from any weather while driving.

FIC, the CES 2021 Honoree, Intelligent AR HUD for Commercial Vehicle

In recent years, augmented reality technology has evolved from 2D images to 3D projection, which is integrated into our real life environment, bringing people diverse and different life experience and convenience. Similarly, when AR technology is applied to our daily driving, all data information of vehicle will no longer be limited just to the digital instrument cluster, or the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which will integrate with traffic environment in 3D virtual projection and directly display information on the windshield in front of the driver's eyes, making driving safer and more convenient.

As the core technology of FIC AR HUD, FCLBS can still clearly project the AR images to 5-50 meters ahead on the road under strong sunlight, heavy rain and foggy situations, which becomes a new way of driver's safety navigation warning path while driving. In addition, eye tracking technology has been applied into the FIC augmented reality head-up display system, so it can automatically track on drivers' eyes and provide vehicle information like speed, navigation, traffic warning, forward collision detection, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition and other important warning signals on the windshields in order to assist the drivers pay more attention on the road instead of looking down on the cluster upon driving, which gives more safety and convenient driving experience.

At the same time, when these messages are displayed through AR technology, the virtual images and the real traffic environment are integrated in 3D in order to provide the driver with clearer, safer and more convenient driving experience; even through the combination with ADAS technology, the driver can quickly response to any sudden situation such as pedestrians, objects, blind spots and dead corners around the vehicle as being a traffic safety reminder.

Hence, Alex believes FCLBS will become a significant core patented technology of FIC for future HUD product design and widely be embedded into electric and commercial vehicles starting from 2023.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fic-the-ces-2021-honoree-intelligent-ar-hud-for-commercial-vehicle-301212990.html

SOURCE First International Computer, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’082.50
1.64 %
Givaudan 3’598.00
1.47 %
Sika 249.80
1.26 %
Geberit 557.60
0.76 %
ABB 26.53
0.61 %
Swiss Re 82.66
-0.63 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.50
-0.66 %
Swisscom 470.10
-0.80 %
Alcon 64.54
-1.01 %
Roche Hldg G 316.75
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
21.01.21
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
21.01.21
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro
EZB hält ihren geldpolitischen Kurs - Lagarde: EZB hat bei Finanzierungsbedingungen ganzheitlichen Ansatz
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung. Der DAX gab am Donnerstag Aufschläge ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit