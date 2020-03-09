FibreFirst: 7 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Coronavirus Infection

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to increase public knowledge about Coronavirus (COVID-19), FibreFirst as a health supplement brand wants to share simple tips on how to reduce the risk of virus infection. Nourmatania Istiftiani as FibreFirst Public Health Expert stated "We want people to be more concerned about the risk of infection with this virus, but there is no need to panic because there are many things that can be done as prevention to reduce the risk of infection".

Coronavirus causes respiratory disease symptoms of mild to moderate the same as the flu for several days. Some of the symptoms that arise include colds, headaches, coughs, sore throats, spasms, and fever of more than 38 degrees. There is no cure for this virus. Being studied by immunologists how to make a vaccine for this virus. The hope is that after a month of research, vaccines can be tested on humans.

Here are some ways to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infection:

Wash your hands with alcoholic water and soap or hand sanitizer. When to wash hands? After coughing or sneezing, before treating a sick person, before-during-after preparing food, before eating, after going to the toilet, when hands look dirty, after handling animals.

Cover the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or arms. After that, immediately remove the tissue and wash your hands.

Avoid contact with people who have the flu, cough, or fever.

If you have a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, immediately go to the doctor and tell the history of previous trips with the doctor.

Avoid consumption of raw or undercooked animal products. Raw meat, milk or other animal products must be handled with care to avoid cross contamination.

Avoid contact with wild animals or farm animals or livestock pens without animals.

Consumption of balanced nutritious food to maintain body power. Balanced nutrition is a food that has carbohydrates, vegetable protein, animal protein, and fibre. Healthy digestive system can affect the health of our bodies. In fact, more than 80% of the immune system is in the digestive tract. Consuming enough fruits and vegetables can improve digestive tract health and protect the body from disease. In fact, as many as 95% of Indonesia's population consumes less fruit and vegetables. If the daily consumption of food and vegetable and fruit needs are not fulfilled, can consume high-fibre supplements such as FibreFirst.

FibreFirst is a supplement that is rich in fibre and essential nutrients from fruit & vegetable extracts, besides that FibreFirst is also suitable for your daily detox. "By getting used to daily detox, it can help increase endurance and nourish the digestive system," said Nourmatania Istiftiani as a FibreFirst Public Health Expert.

About FibreFirst

FibreFirst is an imported supplement with POM SI number 184209701 and contains fibre active substances such as Psyllium Husk, Oat Fibre, and Inulin which triggers a daily detoxification process so that the body's digestive system can be maintained properly. FibreFirst also contains nutrients from vegetable and fruit extracts and spirulina as an antioxidant to maintain endurance every day.

Media Contact

Aldi S. Herlambang

FibreFirst Public Relations

+62 812 1066 3523

aldi.herlambang@fibre-first.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200309/2744000-1

SOURCE FibreFirst