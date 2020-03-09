|
09.03.2020 06:07:00
FibreFirst: 7 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Coronavirus Infection
JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to increase public knowledge about Coronavirus (COVID-19), FibreFirst as a health supplement brand wants to share simple tips on how to reduce the risk of virus infection. Nourmatania Istiftiani as FibreFirst Public Health Expert stated "We want people to be more concerned about the risk of infection with this virus, but there is no need to panic because there are many things that can be done as prevention to reduce the risk of infection".
Coronavirus causes respiratory disease symptoms of mild to moderate the same as the flu for several days. Some of the symptoms that arise include colds, headaches, coughs, sore throats, spasms, and fever of more than 38 degrees. There is no cure for this virus. Being studied by immunologists how to make a vaccine for this virus. The hope is that after a month of research, vaccines can be tested on humans.
Here are some ways to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infection:
FibreFirst is a supplement that is rich in fibre and essential nutrients from fruit & vegetable extracts, besides that FibreFirst is also suitable for your daily detox. "By getting used to daily detox, it can help increase endurance and nourish the digestive system," said Nourmatania Istiftiani as a FibreFirst Public Health Expert.
About FibreFirst
FibreFirst is an imported supplement with POM SI number 184209701 and contains fibre active substances such as Psyllium Husk, Oat Fibre, and Inulin which triggers a daily detoxification process so that the body's digestive system can be maintained properly. FibreFirst also contains nutrients from vegetable and fruit extracts and spirulina as an antioxidant to maintain endurance every day.
