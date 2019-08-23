23.08.2019 11:39:00

Fiat Withdrawals Available With TUSD and PAX

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, is pleased to highlight two fiat withdrawal solutions via TrueUSD (TUSD) and Paxos Standard (PAX) stablecoins for Crypto.com App users.

Crypto.com has recently entered a partnership with TrustToken and Paxos Standard for Crypto.com Chain, which will allow merchants to get paid in USD. 

As an extension to this partnership, Crypto.com App users can now redeem their TUSD or PAX 1-to-1 against USD, which will be wired directly to their personal bank accounts. This is an appealing use case for App users who want to monetize their crypto gains, holdings, or Crypto Credit loans. 

To redeem stable coins against USD, users can do so via the TrustToken or Paxos Standard platform. For further instructions, please click here.

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "The team is committed to making efficient fiat withdrawal available to customers. As we work on more traditional solutions, we are pleased to share two important supporting solutions from our stablecoin partners."

Tory Reiss, Co-Founder of TrustToken said, "We are excited to be deepening our collaboration with the Crypto.com team. Finding a reliable way to move fiat on and off their platforms continue to be a headache for crypto companies. At TrustToken, we are continuing to double down on this use case by building out strong compliance practices and adding additional payment rails."

Scott Simpson, VP of Strategic Partnerships of PAXOS said, "We believe that building a vibrant ecosystem for PAX is crucial for increasing use in consumers' daily lives. Our partnership with Crypto.com makes it easier for consumers to benefit from their crypto holdings and were excited to make this important functionality live."

DISCLAIMER: THE STABLE COINS AND USD REDEMPTION IS HANDLED AND PROCESSED BY TRUSTTOKEN OR PAXOS STANDARD, CRYPTO.COM IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DISPUTE ARISE FROM SUCH ARRANGEMENT.

About TrustToken 

TrustToken is creating a more efficient and inclusive global financial system by digitizing assets that can be seamlessly and securely exchanged across liquid markets worldwide. TrueUSD [TUSD], a stablecoin redeemable 1-for-1 for U.S. dollars and the industry's pioneer in using third-party trust companies and independent accounting firms, is the first product on TrustToken's platform. TrustToken has since launched four additional fiat-backed stablecoins, TrueGBP, TrueAUD, TrueCAD, and TrueHKD.

About Paxos 

Paxos is on a mission to modernize finance by mobilizing assets at the speed of the internet. Paxos is building a future where all assets—from money to commodities to securities—will be digitized and can move instantaneously, 24/7. Settlement risk will cease to exist, so trillions of dollars of trapped capital can go to work in a global, frictionless economy. Today, as the first regulated Trust company with blockchain expertise, Paxos is uniquely positioned to mobilize and custody assets digitally. Visit www.paxos.com for more information on Paxos and its institutional-grade products like PAX, the itBit crypto-asset exchange, OTC trading, Post-Trade services, and Custody. PAX and Paxos Standard are trademarks of Paxos Trust Company, LLC. 

About Crypto.com 

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

For press enquiries, please contact:

The Hoffman Agency
CryptoPR@hoffman.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964627/Crypto_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964626/Crypto_TUSD_PAX.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com

