10.04.2020 17:00:00

FEV Tutor Named SIIA Education Technology 2020 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8

WOBURN, Mass., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor, a fast-growing Education Technology company in the K-12 Education market, announced that their Innovative Intervention & Prep (Live 1:1 Instruction) was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8 category. Award finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

FEV Tutor's Live 1:1 Online Tutoring programs are built to become a natural extension of classroom teachers for students in their core learning environment. These programs are meant to fit into a school or district's ecosystem, align with key academic initiatives and goals that we share with our partners.

The collaborative design process leverages school/district data to drive data-informed instruction to create personalized and targeted learning plans for students. Connecting all key stakeholders throughout the program allows us to adapt FEV Tutor's live 1:1 instruction.

Measured student achievement outcome results are at the core of our partnerships. Through our Academic Impact Analysis, which compares outcomes to benchmark and state assessments, we can measure an accurate return on education.

"We are very proud of our FEV Tutor team for being selected for the 2nd year in a row as a CODiE Award Finalist," said Ryan Patenaude, Sr. Vice President & Co-Founder of FEV Tutor. "We are also grateful for and humbled by all of our K-12 school, district and charter school partners. Without their ongoing efforts to drive innovation and continuous improvement in classrooms (and virtual classrooms) across the country, FEV Tutor would not be able to grow our mission and make an impact on the lives of students."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. FEV Tutor's Innovative Intervention & Prep (Live 1:1 Instruction) was honored as one of 157 finalists across the 35 education technology categories.

"We are thrilled to unveil the 2020 CODIE Award finalists, the best in education technology," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These exciting innovations are setting the pace to improve outcomes in education for students, educators, and administrators."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Education Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebrationMay 19, 2020

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists

About FEV Tutor

FEV Tutor is a vision-driven education technology organization working to effect change in K-12 education. Our partnerships with public schools, districts, charter schools, and other organizations allow us to leverage technology and create equitable learning pathways for students powered by live 1:1 online instruction.

Our research and evidence-based programs are designed and developed to accelerate learning outcomes for any student, with a focus on at-risk and special student populations, while catalyzing overall school and district improvement.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.

 

SOURCE FEV Tutor

