05.03.2025 14:32:19
Festi hf.: Results of the Annual General Meeting 5 March 2025
Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. held today, Wednesday 5 March 2025.
For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - asta@festi.is
Attachment
