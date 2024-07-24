Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
N1 hf. Aktie
24.07.2024 17:30:00

Festi hf.: Publication of Q2 2024 results on 31 July 2024 and investor meeting on 1 August

N1 hf.
132.00 ISK -1.31%
Festi will publish the Q2 2024 results on Wednesday 31 July after closing of markets.

Investor meeting on 1 August at 8:30 GMT.

An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 1 August 2024, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/tenglar/results-q2-2024. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.

The presentation will be held in Icelandic though all material will be available in English as well.

The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/fjarhagsupplysingar.



N1 hf.

N1 hf. 132.00 -1.31% N1 hf.

