|
31.10.2024 09:30:00
Festi hf.: Presentation of Q3 2024 results
Festi hf. published its Q3 2024 results after market closing on 30 October 2024.
Please find attached the Q3 2024 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Thursday 31 October 2024 at 8:30.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu N1 hf.
|
29.10.24
|Festi hf.: Settlement negotiations with the Icelandic Competition Authority (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu N1 hf.
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Blackstone, Ares Management & Palo Alto Networks inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Blackstone
NEU✅ Ares Management
NEU✅ Palo Alto Networks
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ ASM International
❌ KLA Tencor
❌ Lam research
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen weitgehend stabil
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Donnerstag keine grossen Sprünge gemacht.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}