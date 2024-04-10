Festi hf.: Decision to start the work for the preparation of the sale of Festi‘s and Olís shares in the infrastructure companies Olíudreifing ehf., Eldsneytisafgreiðslan á Keflavíkurflugvelli ehf. and

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’495 -0.1%  SPI 15’159 -0.1%  Dow 38’398 -1.3%  DAX 18’097 0.1%  Euro 0.9806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.2%  Gold 2’338 -0.7%  Bitcoin 63’250 1.3%  Dollar 0.9120 0.9%  Öl 90.2 0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
Wasserstoff-Aktien: Analyst warnt vor Kapitalerhöhungen
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Analyse: RBC Capital Markets bewertet Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie mit Outperform in neuer Analyse
Günstigere Alternative zu NVIDIA: Hier sehen Analysten noch Potenzial
Memecoins erleben Aufschwung: PEPE-Coin mit starkem Kursanstieg
Starke Überhitzung an den Börsen? UBS-Marktstratege warnt vor Kursrücksetzer - "Casinostimmung"
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

N1 hf. Aktie [Valor: 23123001 / ISIN: IS0000020584]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2024 20:00:00

Festi hf.: Decision to start the work for the preparation of the sale of Festi‘s and Olís shares in the infrastructure companies Olíudreifing ehf., Eldsneytisafgreiðslan á Keflavíkurflugvelli ehf. and

finanzen.net zero N1 hf.-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

N1 hf.
132.00 ISK -1.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

As previously stated in Festi‘s announcement, published on the 1st of December 2023, Festi and Olís, a subsidiary of Hagar, jointly hired Íslandsbanki’s Corporate Finance to advise on strategy and future possibilities regarding the companies' ownership of Olíudreifing ehf., Eldsneytisafgreiðslan á Keflavíkurflugvelli ehf. ("EAK”) and EBK ehf. ("EBK”).  

As a continuation of the strategic examination that has taken place, Festi and Olís have reached an agreement to begin the preparation of the sale procedure of their shares in the companies Olíudreifing, EAK and EBK.

Further information about the progress of the project will be provided when applicable.

Olíudreifing is 60% owned by Festi and 40% owned by Olís. EAK is 33.3% owned by Festi and 33.3% owned by Olís.  EBK is 25% owned by Festi and 25% owned by Olís. 

The companies are important infrastructure companies for fuel storage and distribution in Iceland. Olíudreifing's main activity is the storage and distribution of fuel throughout Iceland, while the main activity of EAK and EBK is the storage and distribution of aviation fuel at Keflavik Airport.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu N1 hf.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu N1 hf.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:33 SMI am Ende doch schwächer
09:18 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.04.2024
08:46 Börse Aktuell – EZB vs. Fed – Wer senkt die Zinsen zuerst?
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips im Rückwärtsgang
09.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, NASDAQ 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’967.85 19.14 D1SSMU
Short 12’234.03 13.35 H4SSMU
Short 12’651.82 8.77 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’495.21 10.04.2024 17:30:11
Long 11’015.52 19.80 S5TMYU
Long 10’742.39 13.51 SSQMSU
Long 10’288.05 8.83 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

N1 hf. 132.00 -1.31% N1 hf.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
"Zweites CS-Desaster verhindern": Bundesrat ergreift Massnahmen - UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: 20 weitere Schützenpanzer von Rheinmetall sollen Ukraine helfen
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS soll Tauschgeschäft in China erwägen
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt hoch: Barry Callebaut kann Umsatz steigern - verdient aber weniger
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Einlöse-App für E-Rezepte bereit für den Start
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Mittwochnachmittag
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Novartis-Aktie kaum verändert: Novartis will Stellen in Entwicklungssparte streichen
Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit