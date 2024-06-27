Festi hf.: Changes in Festi‘s Executive Management

Festi and Ýmir Örn Finnbogason have reached an agreement that he will retire as Managing Director of N1 as of today and step out of Festi's Executive Management at the same time. Ýmir Örn has worked as Managing Director of N1 since June 2023. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, will act as Managing Director of N1 until a replacement is found as the position will be advertised in the coming weeks.

"We would like to thank Ýmir for the good cooperation and work over the past year. We wish him all the best in his future endavours," says Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi.

"The last year has been truly eventful and giving, to get to know this great company which N1 is. I would like to thank the entire N1 staff for their excellent cooperation," says Ýmir Örn Finnbogason.