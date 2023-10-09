|
09.10.2023 11:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 40
In week 40 2023, Festi purchased in total 165,500 own shares for total amount of 29,852,750 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|40
|2.okt
|11:22:29
|2.000
|180,5
|361.000
|40
|2.okt
|13:11:14
|3.500
|180,5
|631.750
|40
|3.okt
|11:40:31
|8.500
|181
|1.538.500
|40
|3.okt
|13:50:10
|1.000
|181
|181.000
|40
|3.okt
|15:03:04
|20.500
|181
|3.710.500
|40
|4.okt
|13:48:30
|3.014
|180,5
|544.027
|40
|4.okt
|13:49:40
|3.014
|180,5
|544.027
|40
|4.okt
|14:49:08
|23.972
|180,5
|4.326.946
|40
|5.okt
|14:09:58
|70.000
|180
|12.600.000
|40
|6.okt
|13:13:25
|10.000
|180,5
|1.805.000
|40
|6.okt
|14:33:29
|20.000
|180,5
|3.610.000
|165.500
|29.852.750
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 9,537,786 own shares or 3.05% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,703,286 own shares for 319,583,145 ISK and holds today 9,703,286 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
