Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’371 -0.9%  SPI 15’157 -0.8%  Dow 38’452 -0.1%  DAX 18’089 -0.3%  Euro 0.9778 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’990 -0.4%  Gold 2’319 -0.1%  Bitcoin 59’210 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9146 0.3%  Öl 87.9 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Kuros32581411
Top News
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag steigen
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zu
Mittwochshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags
Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag auf grünem Terrain
Vitesco wird Teil von Schaeffler: Aktionäre stimmen Verschmelzung zu
Suche...
0% Kommission

N1 hf. Aktie [Valor: 23123001 / ISIN: IS0000020584]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.04.2024 20:16:13

Festi hf.: Allocation of share options

finanzen.net zero N1 hf.-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

N1 hf.
132.00 ISK -1.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

At Festi Board meeting on April 23, 2024, a decision was made to grant key employees of the Group share options covering a total of 4,725,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to 1.57% of the Company's issued share capital. The CEO and the Executive management of the Company were granted share options for a total of 1,890,000 shares or 270,000 shares each.

Share option agreements for the allocated shares were signed today, April 24, 2024. Their terms are in accordance with the resolution of the Festi Annual General Meeting on March 6, 2024, approving a share option program for the CEO, senior management and key employees of the Group and the Company's Remuneration Policy, which is attached. The total number of shares that may be allocated based on the share option program is 5,500,000. The purpose of granting share options is to align the long-term incentives of the Group's management with its performance and long-term goals, and thus the long-term interests of its shareholders.

The main terms of the share option agreements are as follows:

  • Share options are granted at the base price of ISK 191.50 per share, which is the weighted average price of the Company's shares over the last ten whole trading days on the main market of Nasdaq Iceland prior to the allocation date. The base price will increase annually by 5.5%, i.e. from the conclusion of the share option agreements until the first possible exercise date during each exercise period. The base price shall also be adjusted (downward) for future dividend payments and the corresponding distribution of the Company's assets to shareholders.
  • The share options will vest over a period of three years from the conclusion of the share option agreements.
  • After the vesting period, share options will be exercisable in three stages, spread over one year. Option holders will be able to exercise one third of their share option following the publication of the Company's 2027 first quarter results, one third following the publication of the 2027 third quarter results and one third following the publication of the 2028 first quarter results. Option holders can defer the exercise of vested options until the next exercise period to the extent that if a share option has not been exercised after the third exercise period, the share option will expire.  
  • The CEO and Executive management of the Company must hold, until the end of their employment with the Group, any shares that have been delivered following the exercise of share options in an amount corresponding to the net profit from exercised share options, after deduction of taxes, and which corresponds to 9 times their monthly salary, and 3 times the monthly salary of other key employees, measured in terms of the value of shares in the Company at that time.
  • Share options will generally expire if the option holder's employment relationship with the Company is terminated before the end of the vesting period.
  • In the event of an option holder's termination of employment, after the vesting period due to events for which the option holder cannot be blamed, the option holder shall retain the share option and will be permitted to exercise the full vested share option after the publication of the Company's next quarterly results.
  • Should there be a change in control of the Company, see Article 100 of Act no. 108/2007 on takeovers, option holders shall be permitted to exercise their full share options following the publication of the Company's next quarterly results from the time that a takeover offer is made, or a tender offer obligation arises in the Company.
  • The Company is not permitted to grant loans or guarantees of any kind in connection with the share option scheme.

Following the allocation of the share options, the total number of outstanding share options will cover 4,725,000 shares, or 1.57% of the Company's issued share capital, which Festi has granted to 39 employees in the Group.

The estimated total expense (charge) for the share options, based on the Black Scholes model, amounts to ISK 122 million.

At the Festi Annual General Meeting on March 6, 2024, the Board of Directors was also authorised to approve a share option program based on Article 10 of Act no. 90/2003 on income tax and enter into share option agreements with all permanent employees of the Group regarding the purchase of shares in the Company, see the attached document. All permanent employees of the Group have been offered share options in the Company in accordance with that resolution at the same price as previously reported. The result of that allocation will be announced when the final participation is known, before the opening of the markets on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Information is attached on share options that have been granted to the CEO and Executive management in respect of both share option schemes.

Attachments


Nachrichten zu N1 hf.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu N1 hf.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:16 BNP Paribas - Ein neuer Rohstoffzyklus
11:00 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:10 Marktüberblick: Munich Re und SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rückkehr über die 18‘000er-Barriere
23.04.24 Behind the Renewed Interest in Lumber Markets
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’835.89 19.84 ZESSMU
Short 12’100.21 13.58 H1SSMU
Short 12’535.09 8.91 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 11’370.74 24.04.2024 17:31:51
Long 10’980.00 19.23
Long 10’640.00 13.82
Long 10’204.64 8.91 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

N1 hf. 132.00 -1.31% N1 hf.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Novartis erhöht nach dynamischem Auftaktquartal die Guidance - neuer VR-Präsident
Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
UBS-Aktie tiefrot: Zahlreiche Abstimmungen bei UBS-Generalversammlung - Fortschritte bei CS-Integration
Roche-Aktie klar im Minus: Corona-Folgen zeigen in Q1 letztmals ihre Wirkung - durch starken Franken belastet
Trump Media & Technology-Aktie mit Erholung nach Kursrücksetzer: Donald Trump qualifiziert sich für zusätzliche TMTG-Aktien
Tesla-Aktie nach Zahlen dennoch weit im Plus: Tesla in Q1 mit Gewinnrückgang
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Mittag
EVOTEC-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: EVOTEC verzeichnet weniger Verlust - Ausrichtung auf profitables Wachstum
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Kühne Holding kauft Aenova Group
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger werden wieder vorsichtiger: US-Börsen mit Plus -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich im Plus

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel gegen Nachmittag zurück und schloss tiefer. Der Dow Jones bewegt sich unterhalb der Nulllinie, wohingegen die US-Tech-Aktien tendenziell ansteigen. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Gewinne zu beobachten.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit