Fertilizer Positioned for Successful Spring Seeding Season

OTTAWA, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian fertilizer industry is ready to meet farmer needs this spring despite the challenges of providing an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a survey conducted last week, 90 per cent of Fertilizer Canada member companies which responded have enough product on hand or on the way to get fertilizer to their farmer customers in time for spring seeding.

A successful growing season and harvest this fall will be critical to Canada's long-term goal of recovery. Fertilizer -- food for plant -- is responsible for about half of crop yields.

"Our members are set to go. COVID-19 plans were quickly established at facilities, in conjunction with being declared an essential service, there was minimal disruption allowing businesses to operate at a normal capacity," said Garth Whyte, President & CEO of Fertilizer Canada.

"Fertilizer manufacturers, distributors and agri-retailers are doing everything they can to keep their customers, suppliers and employees healthy and safe," said Whyte. "The general view is: so far, so good."

While the industry remains optimistic, there are business concerns related COVID 19 including potential labour shortages, facility shutdowns and the reliability of the supply chain. However, the vast majority of the industry believe this season will be normal, if not above average in terms of fertilizer demand and crop production.

The Canadian fertilizer industry has proven its adaptability in challenging situations to meet not only the needs of customers, but any worker along the supply chain. Once the Canadian economy works to bounce back from this challenging period, farmers and producers will undoubtedly play a leading role in the country's economic recovery in the coming months.

"The fertilizer industry takes our role in feeding the world seriously. And know that farmers rely on fertilizer in the spring to ensure a successful harvest in the fall," said Whyte. "By investing in the use of fertilizer today, farmers are growing hope for tomorrow."

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $24 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. As the unified voice of the Canadian fertilizer industry, Fertilizer Canada works to promote the safe, responsible, and sustainable distribution and use of fertilizer. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

SOURCE Fertilizer Canada