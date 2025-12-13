|
13.12.2025 03:16:43
Ferrovial Launches New EUR 800 Mln Share Repurchase Program Following Termination Of Current Buyback
(RTTNews) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial (FRRVY.PK, FRRVF.PK) announced the termination of its ongoing share buyback program, effective at the close of U.S. stock exchanges today. The program, which was originally announced on 14 March 2025 and commenced on 2 June 2025, will conclude with final details of repurchases—including the total number of shares acquired and the total amount invested—disclosed in due course.
In line with the authorization granted by shareholders at the Company's general meeting on 24 April 2025, Ferrovial has approved the launch of a new share repurchase program.
The new share repurchase program will involve a maximum investment of up to 800 euros million, with a cap of 15 million shares, representing approximately 2.04% of Ferrovial's issued share capital.
The program will run from 15 December 2025 to 15 October 2026, with the possibility of extension or early termination if the maximum investment or share limit is reached, or if circumstances warrant.
Ferrovial has appointed Goldman Sachs to execute purchases under the New Program. The broker will act independently on behalf of the Company, making all trading decisions without Ferrovial's involvement.
