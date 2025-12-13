Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9336 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’868 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278
Top News
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Bitcoin, Ethereum oder Ripple: Welche Kryptowährung 2026 das beste Potenzial hat
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
Super Micro-Aktie im Fokus: So treibt NVIDIAs Technologie den Serverbauer an
Abseits von DroneShield: Diese australische Verteidigungsaktie könnte interessant sein
Suche...
13.12.2025 03:16:43

Ferrovial Launches New EUR 800 Mln Share Repurchase Program Following Termination Of Current Buyback

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial (FRRVY.PK, FRRVF.PK) announced the termination of its ongoing share buyback program, effective at the close of U.S. stock exchanges today. The program, which was originally announced on 14 March 2025 and commenced on 2 June 2025, will conclude with final details of repurchases—including the total number of shares acquired and the total amount invested—disclosed in due course.

In line with the authorization granted by shareholders at the Company's general meeting on 24 April 2025, Ferrovial has approved the launch of a new share repurchase program.

The new share repurchase program will involve a maximum investment of up to 800 euros million, with a cap of 15 million shares, representing approximately 2.04% of Ferrovial's issued share capital.

The program will run from 15 December 2025 to 15 October 2026, with the possibility of extension or early termination if the maximum investment or share limit is reached, or if circumstances warrant.

Ferrovial has appointed Goldman Sachs to execute purchases under the New Program. The broker will act independently on behalf of the Company, making all trading decisions without Ferrovial's involvement.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
12.12.25 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.12.25 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
12.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Im Ausbruchsmodus?
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’444.11 19.55 BWCSGU
Short 13’720.10 13.73 S8QBLU
Short 14’226.69 8.90 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’887.48 12.12.2025 17:31:12
Long 12’385.84 19.70 SP2B8U
Long 12’089.04 13.58 SZEBLU
Long 11’587.41 8.93 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Logitech Aktie News: Logitech am Nachmittag Verlust reich
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Freitagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
UBS Aktie News: UBS tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon gibt am Freitagnachmittag ab
Analysten-Zuversicht: Allianz-Aktie soll 25-Jahres-Rekord brechen
Gold über 4'300 US-Dollar - Silber auf Rekordstand
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Anleger schicken Deutsche Bank am Freitagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank fällt am Freitagmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 50/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:04 Commerzbank-Chefin: Übernahme durch Unicredit ergibt aktuell keinen Sinn
22:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Hohe KI-Bewertungen im Blick
22:22 Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Hohe KI-Bewertungen im Blick
20:52 Devisen: Euro hält sich nach jüngsten Gewinnen zum US-Dollar stabil
20:26 ROUNDUP 2: EU friert russisches Vermögen dauerhaft ein
20:24 Mont-Blanc-Tunnel nach Bauarbeiten wieder geöffnet
20:24 Russischer Luftangriff beschädigt Schiff bei Odessa
20:11 Aktien New York: Verluste - KI-Bedenken rücken wieder in den Vordergrund
19:53 Trump: Thailand und Kambodscha bereit zu Ende der Kämpfe
19:41 POLITIK/ROUNDUP 2: Söder fährt bisher schlechtestes Ergebnis als CSU-Chef ein