Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences

Celebrating 10 years of unrivalled thrills and adrenaline-fueled fun

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 10th anniversary, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is launching two new thrilling experiences, the Roof Walk and Zip Line. The two first-of-their-kind experiences on Yas Island are set to welcome guests starting November 5, 2020.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8809351-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-roof-walk-and-zip-line/.

With the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk experience, guests can scale the Park's signature red roof and take in spectacular vista views of Yas Island. On the other hand, the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Zip Line allows guests to conquer a first-of-its-kind challenge on Yas Island as they zip from the heart of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi through the Flying Aces roller coaster loop. Guests seeking to bring along family and friends can even gear up for the dual racing challenge for an added thrill to the unparalleled adventure.

Bianca Sammut, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks commented: "We are happy to introduce two new thrilling experiences, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk and Zip Line, as part of the Park's 10th anniversary celebrations! Today we reflect on a decade of achievements, record-breaking rides and attractions, and priceless memories with guests from across the globe. This is a milestone we at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi are incredibly proud to witness and be part of; it's the perfect way to usher in a new decade of delivering the Ferrari feeling!"

The launch of the exhilarating new experiences took place as part of the Park's 10th anniversary event, which included back-to-back fun for the whole family. The day began with a special opening of the Park, including dance performances, in addition to a live DJ who mixed the latest tracks and hosted a trivia session with various prizes. Live art demonstrations were also a popular feature, as the Park's artists crafted a variety of Ferrari-inspired masterpieces.

The celebrations continued with live cooking demonstrations at Mamma Rossella, the Park's signature Italian eatery, in addition to a 'Painting and Pizza' package, where participants satisfied their appetites with Napolitano pizzas. The Park's retail outlet also displayed its Fall-Winter collection during its Trunk Show with a limited edition 10th anniversary-inspired line. One lucky family was also selected as 'Family of the Day' and were given star-studded treatment including a complimentary lunch at Mamma Rossella, souvenir photographs, and a goodie bag filled with special 10th anniversary themed surprises.

In celebration of the momentous anniversary, Yas Island hosted a spectacular fireworks display on November 3rd. The Island's theme parks and attractions, including Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, were illuminated in Ferrari red in honor of the milestone.

In light of the current circumstances, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has worked alongside the relevant authorities to implement stringent precautionary measures throughout the Park including mandatory online booking to ensure that a limited capacity is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity as well as modified dining and shopping experiences. As a direct result of its efforts, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was awarded the 'Go Safe' certification by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The program aims to enforce global standards for safety and cleanliness across all tourism and retail establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

To purchase tickets for the Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences, please visit www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces. The Park's guests can enjoy a range of exciting experiences that include Benno's Great Race, Karting Academy, Junior Training Camp, Driving Experience, Fiorano GT Challenge, and many more.

For its 10th anniversary celebrations, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomed a brand-new attraction offering even more Ferrari fun; the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park's most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy. The Park also launched the all-new Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

