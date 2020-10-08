+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Ferns N Petals Makes a Mark in Gifting Business in APAC

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferns N Petals, a renowned gifting portal started its journey with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, India. The brand has pioneered the concept of flowers & gifts in the country. Apart from India, the company has marked its presence in the UAE, Singapore, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia market and has received many awards & recognitions for its contribution in the gifting industry.

Within just 15 months, Ferns N Petals has created a niche in gifting business in Singapore and is now planning to cater to a large audience. Apart from top-selling categories of birthday gifts, including cakes and flowers, they have launched a wide range of gifting options like combos, gift baskets, and personalised gifts, etc. They provide excellent online shopping experience to their customers with unique shipping options like 1-hour and midnight gifts and cake delivery in Singapore.

Talking about the expansion plans, Rahul Vyas, Business Head - Ferns N Petals, Singapore said, "We started our business operations in Singapore about 15 months ago. We have seen a tremendous response from the market and in the coming years, planning to cater to a larger audience. We are adding new products to our top-selling categories of cakes & flowers. We are also launching a wider range of gifting options like Premium gifts, seasonal baskets, ethnic gifts, personalised gifts, balloon decorations, experiential gifting, toys & accessories and end-to-end solutions for grand opening in the next two quarters. We will also be serving in other countries of APAC, Malaysia & Indonesia to start with. Customers can send gifts to these countries using our existing website- www.fnp.sg."

He further added, "We aim to become the go-to gift portal in Singapore in the next one year. We are offering unique shipping options like 1-hour and Midnight delivery. Additionally, we are expanding our skilled workforce every month so that we can deliver a seamless online shopping experience to our customers."

About the Company

Ferns N Petals has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 350 outlets across 120 cities, pan India, and offices in Dubai and Singapore, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the world to mark its presence.

SOURCE Ferns N Petals

