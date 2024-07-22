Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fenix Outdoor International Aktie [Valor: 24221488 / ISIN: CH0242214887]
22.07.2024 15:00:00

Fenix Outdoor: Q2 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

Fenix Outdoor International
750.00 SEK -0.40%
FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024

Second quarter 2024-04-01 – 2024-06-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR
    152,964 (TEUR: 158,156), a decrease of 3.3%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 7,229 (TEUR: 13,484).
  • The operating result of the Group was TEUR
    -6,518 (TEUR: 81).
  • Due to lower inventories, the net liquidity of the group increased from -41.7 MEUR to +25.2 MEUR.
  • The result before tax of the Group was TEUR
    -7,350 (TEUR: 2,554).
  • The result after tax of the Group was TEUR
    -7,460 (TEUR: 479).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.56 (EUR: 0.05).
    Period 2024-01-01 – 2024-06-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR
    321,641 (TEUR: 340,016), a decrease of 5.4%

  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 34,441 (TEUR: 44,720).
  • The operating result of the Group was TEUR
    6,265 (TEUR: 17,174).
  • The result before tax of the Group was TEUR
    4,013 (TEUR: 18,857).
  • The result after tax of the Group was TEUR
    -551 (TEUR: 11,049).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.05 (EUR: 0.83 ).


Events after period closing

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2024-06-30 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information        

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 22, 2024 at 15 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 22 2024 15 00 CET/CEST.

Attachment


pagehit