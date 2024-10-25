Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’161 -0.1%  SPI 16’176 -0.1%  Dow 42’374 -0.3%  DAX 19’446 0.0%  Euro 0.9381 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’933 0.0%  Gold 2’726 -0.4%  Bitcoin 59’005 0.0%  Dollar 0.8666 0.1%  Öl 74.9 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Sika41879292
Top News
Apple-Aktie wenig bewegt: Apple teasert "Woche der Ankündigungen" an - Das könnte dahinter stecken
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Musk spendet weitere Millionen für Trumps Wahlkampf
Dividendenstrategie: Wie sich mit ETFs erfolgreich Geld anlegen lässt
Rheinmetall-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Rheinmetall übergibt weitere Schützenpanzer an Kiew
Übertriebener Optimismus? Marktexperte sieht mögliches Ende der Aktienrally
Suche...

Fenix Outdoor International Aktie [Valor: 24221488 / ISIN: CH0242214887]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.10.2024 14:00:00

Fenix Outdoor International Q3 report

Fenix Outdoor International
623.00 SEK 1.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2024

Third quarter 2024-07-01 – 2024-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR
    199,358 (TEUR: 225,846), a decrease of 11.7%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 43,616 (TEUR: 51,416).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    28,566 (TEUR: 37,391).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    23,676 (TEUR: 35,828).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
    18,485 (TEUR: 27,761).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.38 (EUR: 2.08).

   
Period 2024-01-01 – 2024-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR
    520,999 (TEUR: 565,862), a decrease of 7.9%
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 78,056 (TEUR: 96,137).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    34,831 (TEUR: 54,565).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    27,689 (TEUR: 54,685).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
    17,934 (TEUR: 38,811).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.34 (EUR: 2.91).


Events after period closing

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2024-09-30 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information        

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 25, 2024, at 14 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 25-10-2024 at 14:00 CET/CEST.

Attachment


Analysen zu Fenix Outdoor International AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Luxusgüterbereiche und damit die Modebranche:

Es ging u.a. um Unternehmen wie Burberry, LVMH und Hugo Boss. 💡 Besonders Burberry steht momentan stark im Fokus, da die Marke mit Umsatzrückgängen kämpft. 📉 Was die Situation spannend macht: Ein neues Managementteam versucht gerade, die traditionsreiche Marke wieder auf Kurs zu bringen. 🛤️

Wie sieht es bei anderen Luxusmarken aus? Auch LVMH und Hugo Boss haben ähnliche Herausforderungen, teilweise aufgrund des rückläufigen Konsums in China und steigenden Strafzöllen. 🇨🇳💰 Interessanterweise gibt es aber auch Turnaround-Geschichten wie Abercrombie & Fitch, die einen beeindruckenden Wandel durchgemacht haben. 🚀

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

👔👗👜 Mit Mode reich werden? – Luxusgüter-Aktien im Fokus – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:52 Unsicherheit hält an
09:22 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf-Aktie gesucht
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
24.10.24 👔👗👜 Mit Mode reich werden? – Luxusgüter-Aktien im Fokus – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
24.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
24.10.24 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
24.10.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: from polls to portfolios
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’665.58 19.31 SSCM8U
Short 12’903.76 13.98 UMBS6U
Short 13’397.81 8.88 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’161.47 25.10.2024 13:57:28
Long 11’624.57 18.43 UGWSFU
Long 11’399.82 13.82 UBSY9U
Long 10’879.70 8.69 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Einschätzung durch Generalanwalt zu Rechtsstreit
Newmont-Aktie sackt ab: Quartalsgewinn bleibt hinter den Erwartungen zurück
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris: Rally oder Crash? Darauf sollten Anleger vorbereitet sein
Telekom-Aktie auf den Kaufzetteln: Moody's verbessert Ausblick der Deutschen Telekom
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Holcim-Aktie steigt: Holcim macht mit weniger Umsatz mehr Gewinn im Sommerquartal
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Tesla-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Quartalsgewinn von Tesla deutlich gestiegen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten