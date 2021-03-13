|
13.03.2021 01:12:00
AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /Meltwater/ — Feniex Industries releases the Feniex ONE, the first autonomous controller in the industry. Paired with the Feniex Web, an industry-first live fleet health monitoring software, The Feniex ONE is redefining smart controllers in the emergency vehicle market. A great leap for first responders on the road or at headquarters, the Feniex Web allows direct messaging to the controllers and live updates when vehicles need to be serviced.
"We are connecting the fleet manager to the officers," says Hamza Deyaf, CEO and founder of Feniex Industries. "Vehicle downtime can cripple a fleet and keeps officers off the road. With this amazing new technology we can reduce vehicle wear and tear and prevent maintenance issues before they even occur."
The Feniex One Controller is powered by an ARM A9 quad core processor delivering speed and reliability. The controller has 16 customizable 5-color push buttons with 3 additional LCD touch-screen buttons on its integrated digital display. It includes a built-in 200 watt dual-tone siren with a total of 32 programmable outputs and 9 inputs on the siren relay. Plus, there is an integrated GPS that provides vehicle to vehicle global pattern sync. The relay's data link, quad ports, and serialization reduce wiring by 80% for tremendous ease of installation. Its intuitive software makes setup lightning fast and simple.
Feniex Industries provides American-made vehicle warning devices for first responders worldwide and continues to be the fastest-growing business in the vehicle warning market with over 100+ employees and 1,000+ dealers and distributors in over 30 countries.
Contact:
Levi Propst
levi.p@feniex.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feniex-introduces-the-first-autonomous-controller-for-emergency-vehicles-the-feniex-one-301246703.html
SOURCE Feniex Industries
Inside
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.
Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX beenden die Woche mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach unten. Die US-Aktienmärkte fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung. Auch die Vorzeichen an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren unterschiedlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}