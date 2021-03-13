SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
13.03.2021 01:12:00

Feniex Introduces the first Autonomous Controller for Emergency Vehicles: The Feniex One

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /Meltwater/ — Feniex Industries releases the Feniex ONE, the first autonomous controller in the industry. Paired with the Feniex Web, an industry-first live fleet health monitoring software, The Feniex ONE is redefining smart controllers in the emergency vehicle market. A great leap for first responders on the road or at headquarters, the Feniex Web allows direct messaging to the controllers and live updates when vehicles need to be serviced.

"We are connecting the fleet manager to the officers," says Hamza Deyaf, CEO and founder of Feniex Industries. "Vehicle downtime can cripple a fleet and keeps officers off the road. With this amazing new technology we can reduce vehicle wear and tear and prevent maintenance issues before they even occur."

The Feniex One Controller is powered by an ARM A9 quad core processor delivering speed and reliability. The controller has 16 customizable 5-color push buttons with 3 additional LCD touch-screen buttons on its integrated digital display. It includes a built-in 200 watt dual-tone siren with a total of 32 programmable outputs and 9 inputs on the siren relay. Plus, there is an integrated GPS that provides vehicle to vehicle global pattern sync. The relay's data link, quad ports, and serialization reduce wiring by 80% for tremendous ease of installation. Its intuitive software makes setup lightning fast and simple. 

Feniex Industries provides American-made vehicle warning devices for first responders worldwide and continues to be the fastest-growing business in the vehicle warning market with over 100+ employees and 1,000+ dealers and distributors in over 30 countries.

Contact:
Levi Propst
levi.p@feniex.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feniex-introduces-the-first-autonomous-controller-for-emergency-vehicles-the-feniex-one-301246703.html

SOURCE Feniex Industries

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 3D-Druckindustrie - Neue Tracker Zertifikate auf einen Additive Manufacturing Basket
12.03.21 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
12.03.21 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
12.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Luft wird dünner / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet Rückschlag in Corona-Studie mit Actemra/RoActemra - Roche-Aktie schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger schreibt neunten Jahresverlust in Folge - Aktie schlussendlich höher
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt laut Studie auch vor asymptomatischer Infektion - Aktien ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Verliert die Fed die Kontrolle über den Anleihemarkt? Anleihemarkt vs. Tech-Aktien
Bayer-Chef: Monsanto-Übernahme wird jetzt Erfolge zeigen, wichtige Anhörung auf Mai verschoben - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht auf rotem Terrain aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch höher -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Novartis-CEO: Spielen die Rolle, die wir aufgrund Fokussierung spielen können - Novartis-Aktie fällt letztendlich zurück
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Corona-Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson in der EU zugelassen - J&J-Aktie gewinnt
ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit