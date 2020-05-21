21.05.2020 13:19:00

Fenergo Wins RegTech Insight Award for Best KYC Software for Client Onboarding

Awarded for the third consecutive year

DUBLIN and LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, has been awarded Best KYC Software for Client Onboarding at the A-Team Group's RegTech Insight Awards 2020.

The award recognizes Fenergo's Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution for its ability to streamline evolving Know your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory processes, digitalize and accelerate client onboarding while optimizing client experiences. In response to the current market conditions, Fenergo recently launched its cloud-based Remote Account Opening solution that can be quickly deployed to allow banks to digitally onboard new customers while satisfying KYC and AML regulatory requirements. Fenergo's solution crucially enables banks to reduce the time to onboard and rapidly process small business loan applications.

Andrew Delaney, Editor in Chief, A-Team Group, said "Our awards are voted for by our readership of over 20,000 senior technology officers and data specialists and are overseen by an independent advisory board. We are delighted that our cross-platform readership clearly rates Fenergo as the Best KYC Software for Client Onboarding in a very competitive field. We congratulate them on their prestigious RegTech Insight Award win".

"Fenergo is well placed to help financial institutions solve any regulatory and digital transformation challenge they may face. Now more than ever a digital-first strategy that enables a seamless user experience will be crucial to establishing and maintaining relationships with clients. We will also see a clear shift in the industry towards digital solutions that enable financial institutions to better detect and prevent financial crime," said Conor Coughlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Fenergo.

Fenergo's focus is 100 per cent on financial services and its regulatory analysts and R&D team are committed to solving and addressing the challenges faced by financial institutions. Fenergo's clients include more than 80 financial institutions across corporate and institutional banking, commercial, business, and private banking and asset management.

This most recent market recognition follows awards by Regulation Asia for Best Solution in Regulatory Change Management, Best KYC and Client Onboarding Solution Award by Asian Private Banker and the award for Best Managed Company in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards. Fenergo was also selected as category leader in the Chartis Research RiskTech100® 2020 Report. For further information about awards click here.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting over 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and digital customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.05.20
Warum Large Caps besser abgeschnitten haben als Smallcaps – CME Group
20.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.05.20
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
20.05.20
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
Schweizer Börsenhandel wird um zehn Minuten verlängert
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed-Protokoll bestätigt Krisenkurs der Fed
Meyer Burger-Aktie stabil: Aktionärsgruppe um Sentis Capital hat sich aufgelöst
Santhera-Aktie stark gesucht: Santhera schliesst Patientenrekrutierung in Phase-III-Studie mit Puldysa ab
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- DAX klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- DAX klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt wird am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertages nicht gehandelt. In Deutschland, wo die Börsen geöffnet sind, verzeichnet der deutsche Leitindex Verluste. Die asiatischen Indizes traten zunächst auf der Stelle und entschieden sich dann jedoch für die Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB