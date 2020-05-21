Fenergo Wins RegTech Insight Award for Best KYC Software for Client Onboarding

Awarded for the third consecutive year

DUBLIN and LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, has been awarded Best KYC Software for Client Onboarding at the A-Team Group's RegTech Insight Awards 2020.

The award recognizes Fenergo's Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution for its ability to streamline evolving Know your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory processes, digitalize and accelerate client onboarding while optimizing client experiences. In response to the current market conditions, Fenergo recently launched its cloud-based Remote Account Opening solution that can be quickly deployed to allow banks to digitally onboard new customers while satisfying KYC and AML regulatory requirements. Fenergo's solution crucially enables banks to reduce the time to onboard and rapidly process small business loan applications.

Andrew Delaney, Editor in Chief, A-Team Group, said "Our awards are voted for by our readership of over 20,000 senior technology officers and data specialists and are overseen by an independent advisory board. We are delighted that our cross-platform readership clearly rates Fenergo as the Best KYC Software for Client Onboarding in a very competitive field. We congratulate them on their prestigious RegTech Insight Award win".

"Fenergo is well placed to help financial institutions solve any regulatory and digital transformation challenge they may face. Now more than ever a digital-first strategy that enables a seamless user experience will be crucial to establishing and maintaining relationships with clients. We will also see a clear shift in the industry towards digital solutions that enable financial institutions to better detect and prevent financial crime," said Conor Coughlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Fenergo.

Fenergo's focus is 100 per cent on financial services and its regulatory analysts and R&D team are committed to solving and addressing the challenges faced by financial institutions. Fenergo's clients include more than 80 financial institutions across corporate and institutional banking, commercial, business, and private banking and asset management.

This most recent market recognition follows awards by Regulation Asia for Best Solution in Regulatory Change Management, Best KYC and Client Onboarding Solution Award by Asian Private Banker and the award for Best Managed Company in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards. Fenergo was also selected as category leader in the Chartis Research RiskTech100® 2020 Report. For further information about awards click here.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting over 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and digital customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.