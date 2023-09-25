Femasys Secures FDA 510(k) Clearance To Market FemaSeed

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY) announced on Monday that the FDA has granted 510(k) Clearance for FemaSeed, an option for intratubal artificial insemination that enhances the natural fertilization process.

FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination is a less invasive alternative to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), which is expected to reduce the likelihood of procedural complications.

The company stated that it is committed to providing accessible options for women, as demonstrated by the FDA clearance of FemaSeed as an infertility treatment, as well as its lead product candidate, FemBloc, which is in late-stage clinical development for permanent birth control.

The company is also commercializing complementary diagnostic products that were created in-house and have received regulatory approvals in the U.S., Canada, and other countries outside the U.S.

The FemaSeed procedure is designed to work in tandem with FemVue, Femasys' FDA-cleared diagnostic device that enables an in-office ultrasound assessment of the fallopian tubes and serves to provide an infertility diagnosis prior to FemaSeed.