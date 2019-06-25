Felix Health Inc. completes financing, launches online healthcare platform

Taking cues from billion-dollar U.S. startups Hims and Roman, the Toronto-based company hopes to provide Canadians with safe and easy access to lifestyle medications online

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Felix Health Inc. (Felix) announces the launch of its digital healthcare platform, as well as the closing of its seed financing. The Toronto-based startup is on a mission to modernize Canadian healthcare by making it easy for people to get online diagnoses, prescriptions and delivery of medications for common lifestyle health issues like birth control, erectile dysfunction, acne and hair loss."

"We want to empower Canadians to improve their quality of life on their own terms," said Kyle Zien, Felix CEO and co-founder. "By making it easier for people to get diagnoses and prescriptions, we're removing the obstacles that prevent people from seeking care in the first place—whether that's feelings of embarrassment or even just the hassle of clinic wait times and pharmacy pick-ups."

Unlike other online medical services in Canada, Felix does not require appointments and does not rely exclusively on phone or video conferences with a doctor. Rather, Felix users can simply request a diagnosis on felixforyou.ca , by sharing their medical history and symptoms via a short online quiz. The information will be confidentially reviewed by a licensed Canadian doctor who can also chat directly with the patient through a secure messaging portal. If the patient is deemed eligible, the doctor will issue a prescription which is then filled and shipped by an accredited pharmacy. Users can expect a discreetly packaged shipment within two days, including the option for recurring delivery.

Backed by some of Canada's leading medical specialists, family physicians and pharmacists, Felix is committed to serving the lifestyle health needs of all Canadians.

Patients can currently seek treatment for erectile dysfunction, birth control, hair loss and acne, with fast-follow expansion into aging/wrinkles, cold sores/herpes, HIV prevention, HSDD, smoking cessation and more.

About Felix

Felix is a digital health company offering easy access to treatments for common lifestyle health issues such as birth control, erectile dysfunction, hair loss and acne. Felix is on a mission to build a new model of healthcare—one that removes friction, alleviates stress and puts the patient at the very centre. It's modernizing healthcare. One click at a time.

To learn more visit felixforyou.ca .

