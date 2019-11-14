+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 01:30:00

FeiyuTech presents multiple high-end gimbals at Inter BEE 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition will be held in Japan from 13th November to 15th November 2019. Starting in 1965, Inter BEE has gained a reputation in broadcasting and technology industry. This event attracts lots of tech companies worldwide, including FeiyuTech, one of the biggest gimbal manufacturers in the world.

FeiyuTech in Inter BEE 2019

FeiyuTech, as a leading company in the gimbal and action camera industry, will showcase its best-selling products such as DSLR gimbal AK4500, smart phones gimbal VLOG pocket, action camera gimbal G6, and its new released products such as AK2000S, G6 Max, Qing, etc. All the visitors are welcome to explore more at Feiyu booth: Hall 3-3201.

AK4500

AK4500 has won the Red Dot Award. The three-axis DSLR gimbal AK4500 has achieved great breakthroughs in both appearance and performance. Featuring a versatile and detachable handle which allows for remote control and different holding modes, it is powered by the new generation of brushless motor, AK4500 achieves up to 4.6 kg payload. Also, setting up a camera is much easier thanks to the dedicated quick release system and three-axis locks. The newly added modes such as Inception mode functions automatic 360° rotation, which helps users to create a smoother shot. Overall, there is no doubt that AK4500 stands for the flagship configuration of FeiyuTech.

VLOG pocket

VLOG pocket, another Red Dot Award winner, is a three-axis handheld smart phone gimbal. As a pocket-sized gimbal, VLOG pocket is designed for those who are looking for an easy way to create video. One of the highlights of VLOG pocket is its quick mode switching, just on key for landscape mode and portrait mode switching. It innovatively redefines smart phone gimbal.

Upcoming Gimbals

FeiyuTech has always dedicated to bring more to the field of gimbal industry. At Inter BEE 2019, FeiyuTech will unveil multiple new members of its gimbal family, such as the all-around gimbal G6 max which can handle action cameras, mirrorless cameras, and smart phones; mirrorless camera gimbal AK2000S; intelligent gimbal Qing which has exclusive motorized gear system; action cameras gimbal Vimble 2A, etc.

About FeiyuTech

Founded in 2007, the company has grown rapidly and brought more possibilities to videographers and filmmakers. In the future, FeiyuTech will keep delivering high-level devices for users to capture and record this world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025216/Feiyutech_2019_Inter_BEE.jpg

