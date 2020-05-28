Fees of the Members of the Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation Paid in Shares Held by the Company

HELSINKI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation resolved on the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors, and that 40 per cent of the annual fee of the Chairperson and the members of the Board of Directors is paid in company's shares. The company's Board of Directors has decided on the practical implementation of the payment of the annual fees based on the share issue authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting that the share remuneration will be paid by using own shares held by the company.

According to the resolutions of the AGM and the Board of Directors, Kamux Corporation has transferred to the Members of the Board Directors a total of 11,668 shares held by the Company as a part of the annual compensation as follows:

A total of 3,333 shares were transferred to the Chairperson of the Board Harri Sivula. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 38,333 shares.

A total of 1,667 shares were transferred to Board Member David Nuutinen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 27,067 shares.

A total of 1,667 shares were transferred to Board Member Reija Laaksonen. As a result of the transfer, her holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 6,015 shares.

A total of 1,667 shares were transferred to Board Member Jokke Paananen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 1,667 shares.

A total of 1,667 shares were transferred to Board Member Antti Mäkelä. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 1,667 shares.

A total of 1,667 shares were transferred to Board Member Tuomo Vähäpassi. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 1,667 shares.

After the transfer of shares, the company holds a total of 32,286 shares.

Kamux Oyj

