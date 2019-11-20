+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 18:18:00

Feeding The Multitude - Scholars of Sustenance rescues food from Pope visit to Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The miracle of the seven loaves and fishes in the bible is repeated every day in the life of the charity SOS. "We call it the SOS Magic, taking something of no value and turning it into rich nutrition for so many," says Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder & CEO of SOS. "Surplus foods otherwise going to the landfill is quickly and safely rescued, inspected, and converted into wonderful nutrition for our recipients. Instead of rotting away in the landfill emitting toxic methane gasses, this valuable nutrition is served to our recipients in a timely and safe manner."

One third of all food worldwide is wasted. Excess food ending up in landfills emits dangerous methane gases, instead of going to the purpose it was created for: HUMAN NUTRITION. SOS was designed to gather edible surplus foods from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets, inspect it and serve delicious, nourishing meals to the needy.

While all commercial kitchens struggle to reduce food waste due to customer service and quality considerations, every guest event has a necessary level of unavoidable food waste. SOS gathers such food from events ranging from weddings and conferences to large corporate gatherings and public events.

Last year, on World Environment Day, Pope Francis urged everyone "to make a serious commitment to respect and protect creation, to be attentive to every person, to counter the culture of waste and disposable, to promote a culture of solidarity and of encounter." SOS was created on these principles using food rescue and education as the pillars of the foundation, serving the multitude by rescuing food and getting it safely to those in need.

By allowing the excess foods from an event to be picked up by SOS Cooling trucks and redistributed to the needy for free, event organizers can earn the coveted SOS FOOD HUNTER EVENT certificate. Sustainable and socially responsible hosts can be proud of such a distinguished designation as a truly "green environmental event" with empathy for those in need. The foods from such events are no longer lost instead feeding mouths in need. It's good for the environment and good for the people!

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feeding-the-multitude---scholars-of-sustenance-rescues-food-from-pope-visit-to-bangkok-300962291.html

SOURCE Scholars of Sustenance

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold profitiert von höherer Risikoaversion
11:13
Vontobel: Tesla mit neuem Produktionsstandort in Berlin
10:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:21
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Alibaba ermöglicht Bitcoin-Cashback für Kunden
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan
Julius Bär-Aktie stark: Julius Bär steigert verwaltete Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Alcon steigert Umsatz und startet neues Sparprogramm - Alcon-Aktie verliert
Bleibt Tesla profitabel? Diese Faktoren muss Elon Musk im Auge behalten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt: Die Stimmung an der Wall Street ist etwas eingetrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt machte im Tagesverlauf seine Verluste wieder wett. Die deutschen Börsen stand letztlich tiefer. Die Indizes in Fernost gaben zur Wochenmitte ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;