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14.04.2026 02:57:31
FedEx CFO John Dietrich To Step Down; Names Claude Russ Interim CFO
(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) announced that John Dietrich will step down as executive vice president and chief financial officer on June 1 upon successful completion of the spin-off of FedEx Freight into a new publicly traded company. He will remain with the company until July 31.
Claude Russ, FedEx enterprise vice president, Finance will serve as interim CFO, effective June 1, as the company conducts a comprehensive internal and external search for a successor.
Additionally, FedEx affirmed its fiscal year 2026 outlook and the 2029 targets.
FDX closed Monday's regular trading at $371.89 down $2.19 or 0.59%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.03 or 0.01%.
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